Prophet Chikomo turns to Bushiri

Controversial Norton based Prophet Brighton Chikomo on Monday left the country for South Africa where he is visiting Malawian born preacher, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

The Leader of Bright Light Prophetic Deliverance Ministries recently made headlines with his ‘anointed honey’ which triggered diarrhoea during one of his services and ‘anointed oranges’ which he claimed increase libido.

Speaking to H-Metro before his departure, he said:

“I am on my way to South Africa. I am visiting my spiritual father Prophet Bushiri.

“I will be back either on Thursday or Friday in the morning so that I prepare for the forthcoming crusades.

“I have been instructed by God to visit my spiritual father ahead of the national crusades which I will be holding in due course.

“I am only visiting South Africa to see my spiritual father and nothing more because my mission is in Zimbabwe.”

Asked on the meaning of ‘spiritual’ father, Prophet Chikomo had to refer to the scriptures for explanation.

“In 1 John2:12-14, the Apostle John gives a significant description of three different levels of spiritual maturity.

“Throughout the letter he consistently calls his readers “dear children.

“However, here he takes a noticeable departure from his standard address adding “fathers” and “young men” to his typical children.

“The spiritual father gives protection and power to his children,” said Chikomo.

The prophet who prefers to be called Commander 1 told this publication that he will be visiting Chendambuya Growth Point in Rusape for crusades this Saturday.

“On Saturday, I am holding a crusade in Rusape at Chendambuya Growth Point which is next to the offices.

“When I visited the place last week, the reception was overwhelming it shows that the people of this area wants to be delivered from all the bondages.

“I am visiting all the places in Zimbabwe holding crusades preaching the word of God.

“I want to strengthen the hearts of the believers in these trying times.

He added:

“I want people to submit their lives to the Lord so that they realise Heaven whilst still on earth.

“People should not hesitate to bring their sick relatives.” H-Metro