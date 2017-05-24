SportsFeaturedNews

Peter Ndlovu reacts to Manchester bombing

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Legendary Zimbabwean footballer Peter Ndlovu has called for prayers for families and victims of the city of Manchester bombing that left at least 22 people dead and 59 injured in a suicide bombing attack on Monday night.

Peter Ndlovu
The attack has been described as the most deadly attack in Britain in a decade in what police said the attacker also died after detonating an ‘improvised explosive device’ in the foyer of a concert hall.

Ndlovu, who spent an uninterrupted 14-year playing period in the United Kingdom where he turned out for Coventry in the Premier League for seven years before switching to Birmingham City in 1997 before ending his playing career at Sheffield United in 2004, took to Twitter to express his sorrow over the attacks.

“Prayers with Manchester, UK. Always liked that city! #ManchesterArena,” twitted Ndlovu, now manager at crack South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to the UK Guardian online report, the horror unfolded at about 10.30pm on Monday at the end of a concert by American singer Ariana Grande, whose music is popular with young people.

The attack, which took place in the foyer, left hundreds of people fleeing in terror, with young people at the concert separated from their parents in the chaos.

It left carnage inside the concert venue, with medics describing treating wounds consistent with shrapnel injury.

One witness said he could see nuts and bolts strewn on the floor of the foyer after the attack, which could suggest a nail bomb was involved. The Chronicle

  • Saharawifoxx

    Imi mutape charity begins at 🏡, a whole generation is being decimated at home. Life expectancy is hardly above 30. Ngatimbonamatira ivavo

  • Did he loose a G friend in the blast? He should have said something about our own disasters. I don’t get it here

  • Yaa neh

  • its a terrorist attack … thus were i hate Islamic religion

  • wat abt us living in hunger?

  • What a hypocrite this man is…I never heard him calling out for prayers for families of victims of a corrupt, evil and heartless government ZANU PF is.

  • #Zimlegend

  • kovanhu varikurohwa nemapurisa anotii navo

  • Well said Peter people must know u have some friends there and also your bread was buttered there

  • So u want Peter to speak for u? Speak for urselves. Stand up for urselves

  • So u want Peter to speak for u? Speak for urselves. Stand up for urselves

  • So u want Peter to speak for u? Speak for urselves. Stand up for urselves

  • So u want Peter to speak for u? Speak for urselves. Stand up for urselves

  • Please give the man a break he is not into opposition politics yet.

  • when did yu became zim ambassador peter to

  • Ana peter makuda kuratidza kurwadziwa neve uk ko kuti lets pray for zimbos vari kushaya vari kutambura

  • Vanorohwa vaitei hakuna munhu anongorohwa usanyepe

  • Did they pray for you ……..

  • Why don’t you focus more on victims of hunger and war due to the elites obsession with power in Africa it’s not like you are English anyway

  • You are living in hunger because you don’t go and register to vote leave Peter alone pliz.

  • To be what he is today it’s because of England so l think he is Correct.Let’s not be cruel to him because we are poverty stricken

  • One wonders how many of those negative commentators expressed sympathy with thise who drowned at Zhowe