Peter Ndlovu reacts to Manchester bombing

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Legendary Zimbabwean footballer Peter Ndlovu has called for prayers for families and victims of the city of Manchester bombing that left at least 22 people dead and 59 injured in a suicide bombing attack on Monday night.

The attack has been described as the most deadly attack in Britain in a decade in what police said the attacker also died after detonating an ‘improvised explosive device’ in the foyer of a concert hall.

Ndlovu, who spent an uninterrupted 14-year playing period in the United Kingdom where he turned out for Coventry in the Premier League for seven years before switching to Birmingham City in 1997 before ending his playing career at Sheffield United in 2004, took to Twitter to express his sorrow over the attacks.

“Prayers with Manchester, UK. Always liked that city! #ManchesterArena,” twitted Ndlovu, now manager at crack South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to the UK Guardian online report, the horror unfolded at about 10.30pm on Monday at the end of a concert by American singer Ariana Grande, whose music is popular with young people.

The attack, which took place in the foyer, left hundreds of people fleeing in terror, with young people at the concert separated from their parents in the chaos.

It left carnage inside the concert venue, with medics describing treating wounds consistent with shrapnel injury.

One witness said he could see nuts and bolts strewn on the floor of the foyer after the attack, which could suggest a nail bomb was involved. The Chronicle