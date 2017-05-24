English Football …Tribute to the African greats

By Lot Chitakasha

The British Empire used to touch all four corners of the globe. English became the lingua franca, the international language of choice. Cecil John Rhodes the hated colonialist and business tycoon boasted, “Remember you are an Englishman and have consequently won the first prize in the lottery of life..” Although the empire comprises Wales, Scotland and England, it is the latter which takes pride of place in this marriage. In fact many people think that England is Britain, obviously the Welsh and the Scottish are not amused by this.

The Empire has since broken up, many former colonies have reclaimed their independence. However , something else has come on board, the British game or to narrow it down, the English Premiership.

The popularity of this league has ensured that the English dominance in world affairs cannot be deleted. In many parts of the world including Africa, it has been accepted as the best league and the most watched. Africa has contributed to this massive growth and in this article , I pay tribute to the players who have made this possible.

I listened to Professor Lumumba, a man renowned for his anti-corruption crusades in his native Kenya and Africa at large. He is a man who seeks to put Africa at the centre of all discussions on developments issues. He is a committed Pan Africanist.

In one of his speeches he castigated Africans and African youths in particular for their total rejection of everything African and the unthinking consumption of everything foreign. This extents to education, music and sport. He berated them for lacking pride in Mfulira Wanderers, Gor Mahia, Dynamos, Yanga, Assec Mimosa but knowing every detail about Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea among other world football giants. He bemoaned what he called a new form of cultural imperialism, the capture of the African mind by this dominance of the European football.

I have massive respect for the Professor but on this one , I think he is fighting a losing battle. In Shona we have an idiom..Chakabaya chikatyokera, literally translated to mean that a habit is deeply imbedded in the DNA it cannot be broken. This is the case with our addiction to English and European football in general, it is a mindset which is difficult to shift.

Having said this , let me therefore celebrate the players whom I feel have illuminated the English premiership in the process making us very proud as Africans. As Zimbabwe, we can be very proud of our contribution to this brand.

They called Bruce Grobelaar, the Jungleman because of his journey from the then Rhodesia to Canada before establishing himself as one of Liverpool’s greatest goalkeepers. He was a flamboyant and eccentric goalkeeper credited with establishing Liverpool’s dominance in the 1980’s and early 90’s .

He won 6 league title,3 F A cups , 3 league cups one European cup . He remains a Liverpool legend despite the match fixing scandals that followed him later. In between his busy schedule, he did not forget the nation. He played in the Dream Team and took them within a whisker of qualification for Afcon and the World Cup. I have great memories of this era.

Peter “Nsunkusonke” Ndlovu was known as the Flying Elephant( his totem) during his playing days at Coventry, Birmingham, Huddersfield, Sheffield United. Commentators struggled to pronounce his name calling him Peter N..DLOVU, but his mesmerising skills made them run out of superlatives. For