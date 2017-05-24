LocalFeatured

Drunk cop to face the music

1,530 16

By Takudzwa Matambura

Police have identified a rogue police officer whose exploits while in a drunken stupor have gone viral on social media.

The officer, clad in police fatigues, was captured rolling on the ground and failing to stand on his feet after having one too many.
The officer, clad in police fatigues, was captured rolling on the ground and failing to stand on his feet after having one too many.

The officer, clad in police fatigues, was captured rolling on the ground and failing to stand on his feet after having one too many.

In the video circulating on social media, the cop is holding his police cap, visibly drunk with a bruised and dusty face.

The policeman is seen lying and rolling on the ground, with residents taking turns to mock him.

Police chief national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the police officer had violated the Police Act and was in “deep trouble”.

“We have identified the police officer and disciplinary action is going to be taken against him,” she said.

“As I speak, he is in deep trouble.

“It is an offence under the Police Act for a police officer to get drunk to the extent where he cannot be capable of controlling himself.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba refused to disclose the station the officer is based at. The Herald

  • This is not a police officer is a drunken stupor

  • Hahahahaha fongkong police

  • He might have been drunk,but you video shooter you have costed this guy his job,post us videos ema big fish stealing from the economy

    • Nhamo yeumwe hairamwirwe sadza

    • XG

      When they come to beat you up, do they feel sorry for anyone, pregnant women, infants, the elderly….

  • He wasn’t drunk but was trying to forget his problems by pretending to be drunk.

  • Kudhakwa derere

  • He can successfully defend whatever case laid on him coz he was not arrested on the date and time in question so he can raise defence.Nobody can prove he was drunk since he was not breathalysed on the date and time in question.He can simply say he was unconscious after an attack by unknown assailants. a

  • Kkkk nyaya yekunwa ndiyonyaya here here . Pamwe akatoisirwa drug mu coke achida kuwachiswa anoziva ndiani.

  • code of conduct forgotten tarnishing the image of our police force shame shame, demotion the only solution

  • Anongoti ndanga ndarohwa nezvidhoma lam not sure if the disciplinary board will buy that kind of defence though or he could try ..ndanga ndawira mumugomo wemusombodhiya

  • Maybe someone drugged him to look like he was drunk.I viewed the video several times to see whether this guy was actually drunk and it clearly shows signs of having been drugged.Asi kana zvirizvo akamama munhu uyu.

  • Ma 2 not ma 1 as they usually say.