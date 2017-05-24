Drunk cop to face the music

By Takudzwa Matambura

Police have identified a rogue police officer whose exploits while in a drunken stupor have gone viral on social media.

The officer, clad in police fatigues, was captured rolling on the ground and failing to stand on his feet after having one too many.

In the video circulating on social media, the cop is holding his police cap, visibly drunk with a bruised and dusty face.

The policeman is seen lying and rolling on the ground, with residents taking turns to mock him.

Police chief national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the police officer had violated the Police Act and was in “deep trouble”.

“We have identified the police officer and disciplinary action is going to be taken against him,” she said.

“As I speak, he is in deep trouble.

“It is an offence under the Police Act for a police officer to get drunk to the extent where he cannot be capable of controlling himself.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba refused to disclose the station the officer is based at. The Herald