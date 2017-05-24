Chris Sambo runs to cops over indecent pictures…. she is not my wife…. I’m taking legal action

By Arron Nyamayaro

Former Premier Soccer League administrator Chris Sambo lodged a police report against the woman who posted his ex-lover’s nude photographs on social media claiming that the former was failing to give her children.

Sinikiwe Shoko allegedly discovered nude photographs of Tariro Betera, 40, in her husband Clement Muberekwa’s mobile phone and posted them on social media in a slide show narrating that Tariro was Sambo’s wife.

Sinikiwe and Clement are Zimbabweans based in Midrand, Johannesburg in South Africa.

Sinikiwe further stated that Sambo is infertile and failed to give Tariro kids leading her to engage in an unprotected sex with Clement to conceive.

Sambo has since taken legal action against Sinikiwe saying Tariro is not his wife although they had a relationship sometime back.

“That woman is not my wife, let me re-emphasise that, she is not my wife, I once had a relationship with her and she moved on. What she is doing after I broke up with her is not my business, she has her own life to live,” said Sambo.

“I have taken legal action against Sinikiwe for stating that the woman in nude pictures is my wife, she is not my wife,” said Sambo.

Tariro confirmed cheating with Clement saying she has since separated with Sambo and they have no kids.

“I am no longer Sambo’s lover, the nude photographs circulating on social media are mine,” said Tariro.

“I was in a relationship with Clement based in South Africa. Apparently he didn’t tell me the truth that he was married and when his wife visited South Africa she discovered the photographs.

“We do not have kids with Sambo and the time I fell in love with Clement I had already separated with Sambo. Please do not publish my nude photographs or better, cover my face.

“If she was your sister were you going to publish them? If not do the same,” said Tariro.

Clement told H-Metro that the case is now before courts and he cannot give his side of the story.

“That issue is now before the courts sorry I can’t comment on that, get the information from Tariro Beverly Betera I think you have her number. Thank you,” said Clement via WhatsApp.

H-Metro is reliably informed that Sambo reported the case at Harare Central police station under case IR 051453 and he spent part of Saturday with his lawyer along with Tariro.

Sinikiwe said she has no comment.

“No comment,” said Sinikiwe via WhatsApp. H Metro