Army dispels recruitment rumours

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has dispelled social media reports that it is recruiting.

Director of army public relations lieutenant colonel Alphios Makotore said the ZNA has noted with concern the continued abuse of social media platforms by some criminal elements who are posting false army recruitment notices.

“These false notifications, which are currently in circulation on WhatsApp, are to the effect that there will be a recruitment exercise by the ZNA throughout the country’s provinces during the months of May and June 2017,” he said in a statement.

The false notifications are directing all prospective applicants to report to the nearest military institutions in Midlands, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North provinces.

“The army wishes to categorically make it clear that there is no such recruitment taking place.

“The criminal elements masquerading as recruitment agents are not representing the ZNA or any of its members in any way,” Makotore said.

“ . . . these notices are fake and false hence they must be dismissed with the contempt they deserve,” he said, adding that “ZNA . . . does not recruit through agents and social media”.

“The origins of these fake messages are being investigated and the criminal elements, once apprehended, will be prosecuted,” Makotore warned.

He said all ZNA recruitment programmes are advertised in the mainstream print and electronic media.

Prospective applicants then respond through written applications, after which selections are carried out at designated military camps throughout the country’s provinces, he clarified. Daily News