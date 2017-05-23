Youngest victim of Ariana Grande Manchester terror attack named as Saffie Rose Roussos

By Richard Hartley-Parkinson | Metro |

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland was killed in the Manchester bomb attack, Lancashire County Council has said.

Twelve children under the age of 16 were among the 59 casualties taken to hospital after the terror attack at Manchester Arena, David Ratcliffe, medical director of North West Ambulance Service has said.

She was at the concert with her mother Lisa Roussos and Saffie’s sister, Ashlee Bromwich, aged in her 20s, from Leyland, Lancashire, who were at separate hospitals being treated for injuries, friends said.

In a statement released this afternoon, Tarleton Community Primary School headteacher, Chris Upton said:’News of Saffie’s death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends,’ said Mr Upton.

‘The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking. Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word.

‘She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.

‘Our focus is now on helping pupils and staff cope with this shocking news and we have called in specialist support from Lancashire County Council to help us do that.

‘We are a tight-knit school and wider community and will give each other the support that we need at this difficult time.’

Saffie’s parents are believed to run a fish and chip shop in Leyland, Lancs.

Her mother Lisa Roussos is currently in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Kate Tinsley, whose daughter Jessica is best friends with Saffie said: ‘I’ve tried to contact Saffie’s mum and none of the messages have gone through on the phone.

‘Jessica has gone to school today not knowing a thing. My daughter is best friends with her in school. Everybody is worried, the whole village. Everybody is in bits waiting for news, just some news that she’s okay, she’s alive.’

Thousands of teenagers were inside the arena for a concert by Ariana Grande on Monday night, and Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed children are among those killed.

Among those searching for loved ones was Amy Ridley, who was trying to trace her best friend Chloe Rutherford and her partner Liam Curry.

She told ITV News Tyne Tees: ‘I want to hear my best friend’s voice again and make sure her and her boyfriend are okay. I love them both and wouldn’t know what to do without them.’

Charlotte Campbell has not heard from her 15-year-old daughter Olivia since the attack.

Ms Campbell, who lives in Manchester, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘I last had contact with her at half past eight last night.

‘She was at the concert, she’d just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time and thanking me for letting her go.

‘She was with her friend Adam, Adam was found about half an hour ago, he’s in hospital but Olivia has not been found yet.’

Ms Campbell said she had been at home ‘phoning everybody, hospitals, police, all these centres that the children have been put in’.

‘Her dad is actually in Manchester looking for her. I’ve got friends out looking for her, I’ve got people I don’t even know out looking for her.’

Facebook has activated its safety check feature so people can let loved ones know they are safe, and an emergency helpline, 0161 856 9400, has been set up for those searching.

Alex Klis, from York, is looking for her parents who have been missing since the attack.

In a post shared widely on Facebook she wrote: ‘Anyone who is in any safe place or hospital in Manchester, if anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they’ve been missing ever since the attack.’