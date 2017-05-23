Mutasa defends struggling DeMbare

By Godknows Matarutse

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa insists “things are firmly under control” despite the club’s fans voicing their concerns during the 1-1 draw against Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

The Glamour Boys’ supporters yesterday poured their hearts out as they sang disparaging songs directed at Mutasa and the club’s hierarchy.

After last Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to log leaders Black Rhinos, DeMbare fans were not pleased by their team’s display and were quick to voice their concerns.

The former champions had appeared on course for a routine win after a 16th minute strike by Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba gave them the lead.

However, a lack of concentration by the home side’s defenders allowed the Chinda Boys to get back into the game when Collin Dhuwa scored with a screamer on the stroke of halftime.

In the second half, DeMbare never regained total control of the game leaving their fans frustrated.

“It’s a pity that you get players from across the country and just few months into the season people expect you to perform miracles,” Mutasa said after the match.

“This is a process and things are in control. People need to be realistic at times on the way they see things. It’s only seven or so matches into the season and prophets of doom are already saying stuff.”

Mutasa said that while he is disappointed with failure by his charges to score enough goals, he was confidence the squad he has assembled will come good soon.

“Playing at home and you get a draw obviously you are bound to be disappointed. It’s a setback, you create chances and fail to put them away its difficult. We are creating chances but just fail to convert, it’s worrisome,” he said.

“It’s very unfortunate that we couldn’t collect maximum points especially after creating several scoring opportunities. But I have confidence in these youngsters that they will get it right.”

Yesterday’s results means that the Glamour Boys are in 14th place on the log with a paltry eight points from seven matches.

Mutasa rang some changes to his starting line-up leaving out Denver Mukamba on the bench as well as blundering defender Elisha Muroiwa who, was at fault when they lost to Black Rhinos midweek.

The home side settled early on and took the lead in the 16th minute when Ntouba tapped in an Ocean Mushure free-kick from the left side.

Mushure almost doubled the home team’s lead four minutes before the break but his effort from a free-kick crashed against the cross bar.

However, it was the Chinda Boys who found the next goal when Dhuwa equalised with a spectacular shot that went into the top corner of the net to beat Dynamos goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

The second half saw Dynamos creating some few scoring chances but Masimba Mambare and Ntouba failed to punish the visitors.

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi said: “I am happy with the point given we travelled all the way from Zvishavane and getting a result against such a big team like Dynamos is quite encouraging. I think credit should go to the boys for a job well done. This means we are in the right direction and we are slowly getting there especially on combinations and other things.”

Teams:

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Peace Makaha, Ocean Mushure, Lincoln Zvasiya, Marshal Machazane, Tichaona Chipunza, Obey Mwerahari, Wisdom Mutasa (Emmanuel Mandiranga 56m), Quality Kangadze, Christian Ntouba, Masimba Mambare

Shabanie Mine: Samuel Mafukidze, Tinashe Chigede, William Mapfumo, Lloyd Nyamande, Tafadzwa Chimoyo, Nyasha Mpofu, Collin Dhuwa, Farai Mupasiri, Nelson Maziwisa, Charles Makoto (Admire Dzumbunu 21m), Maxwell Murimi (Wellington Taderera 71m) Daily News