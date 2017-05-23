Mujuru’s NPP readies for congress

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Joice Mujuru’s opposition National People’s Party (NPP) is set to hold its elective convention in Harare next month.

While her spokesperson, Gift Nyandoro, could not reveal the exact date of the fledgling party’s inaugural congress “for strategic and security reasons”, he told the Daily News that the rallies NPP is currently holding were “in preparation for the big event”.

“All is in place for the convention…where the party’s substantive leadership will be elected as we prepare not only for the grand coalition to finally become a reality, but also as we prepare for the watershed polls next year where we will teach (President Robert) Mugabe a few electoral lessons,” he said.

“I cannot disclose the…venue of the convention but suffice to say that it’s all systems go now,” Nyandoro said, adding that “NPP structures are ready”.

With opposition parties under mounting pressure from supporters to form an electoral alliance against Mugabe and his Zanu PF, there have been concerns that NPP’s leadership is interim.

Mujuru left the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) party to form NPP following irreconcilable differences with the former’s founding elders — Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo — early this year.

The move towards a convention has been interpreted by observers as meant to consolidate power in her new party after she recently put together a 10-member committee to organise the elective congress.

Addressing the NPP interim national executive members last month, Mujuru said the committees should coordinate and supervise preparations for the convention through regular meetings, updates and follow ups.

“We want a successful convention which will be a big step towards the Zimbabwe people want. We are in the final leg. Let us pull together. Our competitors want to believe that we are a joke. They are in for a shock,” she said.

“Your task is to consolidate the party and lead us to a successful elective convention. So far we have excelled.

“Our provincial elective conferences were a resounding success, with no resources to talk about. Other parties got huge sums of money but they have failed to deliver. We are on the road and have defied odds. That is the hallmark of a people’s party. I am very proud of what we have done so far,” she said.

Mujuru — who is personally shepherding the coalition talks with Tsvangirai — has since assigned “technocrats”, her two deputies Samuel Sipepa-Nkomo and John Mvundura, along with NPP national chairperson Dzikamai Mavhaire to handle negotiations with other opposition parties, including Tendai Biti’s PDP. Daily News