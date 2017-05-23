Mugabe reshuffles perm secs

By Farayi Machamire

President Robert Mugabe has reshuffled a number of permanent secretaries, chief secretary to the Cabinet Misheck Sibanda announced yesterday.

Thokozile Chitepo has been moved from the Rural Development ministry to replace retired Florence Nhekairo as the Tourism ministry permanent secretary.

Long-serving civil servant Francis Gudyanga — who was Mines ministry secretary — is now under Higher and Tertiary education in the same capacity.

George Magosvongwe has been transferred to the Rural Development portfolio from the Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment ministry while Desire Sibanda — who was the secretary for Macro-Economic Planning and Investment — has replaced him.

Sibanda’s post has been filled by Judith Kateera, who was the non-accounting secretary in the Finance and Economic Development ministry.

Sibusisiwe Zembe is now the Women’s Affairs ministry permanent secretary, taking over from Perpetua Gumbo, who has been moved to the Public Service Commission.

Zembe was the principal director in the organ of national healing in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Munesushe Munodawafa, who left his post as Transport ministry secretary, has taken over from Gudyanga.

Former Higher and Tertiary Education ministry secretary Machivenyika Mapuranga has replaced Munodawafa.

Godfrey Majoni Chipare is now secretary in the Public Service Commission and has been seconded to the Zimbabwe National Defence University, as a lecturer.

He was the Sports ministry secretary. Daily News