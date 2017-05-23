MDC launches #valangebhetshu voter drive

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

The Welshman Ncube-led MDC has unfurled a door-to-door voter registration campaign in Matabeleland dubbed #valangebhetshu.

Party spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said the campaign — which is being carried out by party members from all the structures — has so far covered areas such as Makokoba, Pumula, Luveve suburbs and the city centre.

Chihwayi said they had to adopt a hash tag so as to motivate their target audience.

“The essence of the hash tag being that people should refuse to be intimidated and must fight for their right to vote with all that they have as it is the only weapon that can fight against all the ills created by Zanu PF,” he said.

He also said the registration campaign has been on-going countrywide since the beginning of 2017 but they saw the need to intensify it now as time was fast running out before the next elections.

“This campaign includes door-to-door visits, public meetings and engagement with various stakeholders in the communities.

“The campaign will continue right up to the time Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) announces the voter registration cut off dates.”

Chihwayi said the campaign is part of the broader MDC mission to ensure that citizens are “kept informed and educated about the voter registration process, in particular about how biometric voter registration works and also to advise them to be on the alert for rigging tricks by Zanu PF.”

The MDC spokesperson said their major goal was to ensure that come voting day, citizens of voting age are empowered with the power to make the right decisions.

“All we are simply saying is if you do not register to vote, you will have to endure Zanu PF for another five years, because that is what they are counting on.” Daily News