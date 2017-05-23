Highway Sex & Robbery. . . Married woman (41) lures victim for thug boyfriend (34)

By Cynthia Dube

A married woman from Bulawayo who allegedly had sex with a man and later connived with her boyfriend to rob the man of two cellphones and $100 at ‘gun point’ has been arrested.

Siphumuzile Sibanda (41) of Nkulumane suburb and Naison Sibanda (34) of Cowdray Park suburb allegedly subdued Mr Edson Sibanda with a jet of pepper spray on his face on May 11 and threatened to shoot him before demanding cash.

Siphumuzile’s husband is said to be in South Africa.

A court heard that the duo boarded Edson’s car along Victoria Falls Road in Lupane when he was driving to Bulawayo last month.

Mr Sibanda allegedly proposed love to Siphumuzile and had sex with her in the car while Naison waited at St Luke’s shopping centre.

Naison and Siphumuzile, the court heard, connived to rob Edson when they got to Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb at around 3AM on the following day.

The pair appeared before magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza facing a charge of robbery.

Naison pleaded guilty but Siphumuzile denied the charge.

“I admit to the charge that is levelled against me. I humble myself before this court. May this court allow me to talk with the complainant, l’m willing to restitute him,” he said.

Ms Sibanda through State papers said she only had sex with Edson.

“I met the complainant at Lupane business centre when l was with Naison and he proposed love. After that we went to his car and we had sex in the absence of Naison,” reads the paper.

“After that, we left the place coming to Bulawayo and we arrived at around 3AM. I disembarked in Nkulumane suburb and left Naison and the driver together,” reads the paper.

The magistrate remanded Naison in custody to today for sentencing and Siphumuzile in custody to Monday next week for commencement of trial. Mr Mabeza ordered Siphumuzile to return to court today so that she can be served with State papers.

Prosecuting, Mr Tinashe Dzipe said on May 10 this year at around 10PM, Mr Sibanda who was driving from Victoria Falls stopped his car at St Luke’s Shopping Centre where he was approached by the duo seeking transport to Bulawayo.

“At around 10:30PM, complainant and the accused persons left the shopping centre for Bulawayo. The accused persons told the complainant that they stay in Nkulumane suburb and the complainant volunteered to drop them at their destination,” said Mr Dzipe.

“On May 11 at around 3AM, the trio arrived in Bulawayo and the accused persons disembarked from the vehicle. Siphumuzile stood guard outside the car whilst Naison went back to the car and demanded money for beer from the complainant.”

Mr Dzipe said Mr Sibanda did not comply with Naison`s order and Naison sprayed him with the pepper spray on his face.

The court heard that Mr Sibanda tried to fight back but Naison produced a toy gun and threatened to shoot him.

“Upon realising that Naison had a ‘gun’ the complainant took $102 from his pocket and threw it at Naison. After that, the complainant ran away leaving his car, Samsung tablet 3 and Samsung Galaxy IMEI. Naison took the property and disappeared,” said Mr Dzipe.

After a week, police arrested Naison at Engen Garage corner JM Nkomo Street and 5th Avenue after receiving a tip off from a person who had bought one of the cell phones from him.

Mr Dzipe said Naison took the cops to Nkulumane suburb where they arrested Siphumuzile.

“Siphumuzile led the cops to her bedroom where they recovered another cell phone. They then went to a bushy area in Cowdray Park suburb where they recovered an empty pepper spray bottle and a toy gun,” he said.

The prosecutor said the value of the stolen property was $372 and items worth $270 were recovered. The Chronicle