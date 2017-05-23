CBZ bails out Tanya Muzinda

By Godknows Matarutse

Young Zimbabwean rider Tanyaradzwa Muzinda will finally realise her dream of competing at the British Masters Kids National Motocross Championships after receiving $10 000 from CBZ Holdings to fund her trip.

The former Zimbabwe Junior Sportsperson of the Year is expected to leave for the United Kingdom tomorrow in the company of her father, Tawanda, where she will participate in Mildredhall, Bury’s St Almonds from May 27 to 29.

“I would like to thank CBZ. I’m very thankful that CBZ is willing to be part of helping me realise my dream,” Muzinda said.

“In a few days’ time I will be fulfilling my dream of competing at the British Kids National Motocross Championships. I hope I will do well and bring the championship home.”

CBZ Holdings group executive marketing and corporate affairs Laura Gwatiringa said the financial services giant remains committed to see the country’s sports growing.

“I’m sure all of us are aware of Tanya’s sporting exploits and prowess on the racing track,” Gwatiringa said.

“Tanya is one of Zimbabwe’s youngest sports professionals in the male-dominated sport of motocross.

“CBZ has indirectly supported Tanya in the past by sponsoring the annual sports awards when she won the Junior Sports Woman and the Junior Sports Person of the Year 2015.

“As ‘your partners for success’, CBZ Holdings is committed to continuously playing a pivotal role in promoting the growth of sports in Zimbabwe.”

Muzinda’s father, Tawanda, said they would leave the country tomorrow and are scheduled to arrive in the UK on Thursday.

Muzinda will have a practice session at the venue on Friday while the qualifying race commences on Saturday with the main race set for Sunday.

This is not the first time that Muzinda has raced in Europe having toured countries like the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium last year while taking part in FIM-sanctioned races.

In the UK, Muzinda will be competing against both boys and girls in the 88cc category. Daily News