I am not a lesbian – Former Big Brother housemate, Beverly Osu

By Ifeke Inyang | Daily Post |

Former Big Brother Africa housemate, Beverly Osu, has dismissed rumours that she is a lesbian.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, Osu who some time ago posted a picture of her kissing another girl, stated that “people would be commenting on issues they don’t have the facts of”.

“Ordinarily, I don’t even respond to things like this because I am way too busy for that.

“There are so many issues besetting this nation that we should be focused on instead of who Beverly kissed.

“If you must know though, the video I posted on Instagram was from a music video shoot. I have grown a thick skin towards these things.

“Many people would be commenting on issues that they don’t have the facts of and I find that very laughable”‎, she added.