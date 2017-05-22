Mugabe’s rants against west killed Zim, says Mujuru

Former vice president Joice Mujuru has reportedly taken a swipe at her former boss President Robert Mugabe, saying that he was responsible for all the problems currently faced by Zimbabwe.

According to The Standard, Mujuru, who was now the opposition National People’s Party (NPP) leader, said that Mugabe’s “undiplomatic angry outbursts against other world leaders”, had resulted in the southern African country being isolated from the rest of the world.

Mujuru said this during a campaign rally in Gutu over the weekend.

Zimbabwe was set to hold its presidential elections in 2018.

“We have leadership bankruptcy in Zimbabwe. This is the biggest problem in Zimbabwe… The words that you speak will make your neighbours want to come and build with you but if they hear that the words that you say are not for progress they will leave you. They will leave you to where we are now as a country, to where Mugabe and his party Zanu-PF have taken us to,” Mujuru said.

Mugabe, 93, has on several occasions blasted the West, accusing its leaders of seeking to provoke “illegal regime change” by crippling his country economically.

The EU imposed sanction on Mugabe more than a decade ago in protest against rights abuses and flawed democratic processes.

The nonagenarian has led Zimbabwe since 1980 when the country attained its independence from Britain.

Another report said that Mujuru also distanced herself from the past atrocities, which she claimed were committed by Mugabe’s government and the ruling Zanu-PF that she was once part of.

Mujuru was kicked out of the ruling party after Mugabe’s wife Grace, launched a campaign against her, accusing her of instigating factional fighting and plotting to topple the veteran leader.

Mujuru, however, denied the charges. Radio VOP