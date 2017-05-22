Mnangagwa gets presidential reception in Masvingo

Vice-President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa received what can only be Presidential treatment when he disembarked from a plane at Masvingo Airport during his one-day visit to the province last Thursday.

Mnangagwa who is a front runner to succeed the ageing President Mugabe received a rousing welcome from his Lacoste supporters with hundreds of people lining the street to the airport to welcome him, a gesture that has only been accorded to President Mugabe since independence.

Three buses brought supporters to the airport.

Masvingo provincial affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa later described Mnangagwa as the only person who cared about the people in terms of food security in apparent reference to the command agriculture programme which Mnangagwa has spearheaded since last season.

The term “only one” has also since independence been reserved for President Mugabe in the Zanu PF circles.

She went on to say that people in Zimbabwe were going to starve had it not been for Mnangagwa.

Minister of State for Liaising on Psychomotor Activities in Education Josiah Hungwe said Mnangagwa has done for this country more than anyone else that people know.

“Akaitira nyika zvinhu zvakawanda kudarika vanhu vese vamwe vamunoziva. Munhu mukuru zvikuruakakoshera nyika ino zvakanyanya (He has done for this country more than anyone else that you know. He is a very big man who is very important for this country),” Hungwe said.

Mnangagwa was in Masvingo to officially commission a ward which was renovated by Seventh Day Adventist Church at Masvingo Provincial Hospital at a cost of $40 000.

“I am grateful to SDA for inviting Vice President Mnangagwa to this occasion. I want to tell you that this is the right person as he is knowledgeable about food security. He is the only one more concerned about food security in Zimbabwe than any other person. If it was not for him many people were going to starve,” said Mahofa.

Hungwe said he was unable to mention all the important things that Mnangagwa did for Zimbabwe.

Most non-Lacoste MPs’ except Kallisto Gwanetsa, Darlington Chiwa, Denford Masiya and Dr Paul Chimedza snubbed the occasion.

Supporters travelled from as far as Gutu and Chiredzi to welcome Mnangagwa. Radio VOP