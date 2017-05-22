Kombi destroys shop

By Arron Nyamayaro

Two passengers were on Friday injured when a Kombi driver evading arrest rammed into a clothing shop along Innez Terrace Street.

Leonard Mahara lost control of the vehicle while evading police at Rezende Street risking pedestrians along Robert Mugabe Road and destroyed Star Face Fashions.

“I was evading police at Rezende Street with a few passengers and I lost control of the vehicle and in trying to avoid hitting pedestrians I drove into the shop,” said Leonard.

“To be honest I never saw anyone who threw spikes but I heard people warning me over spikes and I drove off in high speed, handizive kuti ndewekanzuru here kana kuti mupurisa,” he added.

The Kombi, labelled M. M Tours, belongs to one Gumunyu of Unit P extension in Chitungwiza. H-Metro