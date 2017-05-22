Ex-members fight Macheso

By Rest Mutore

Alick Macheso’s former band members, who were fired on allegations of indiscipline, are reportedly plotting a war against their former boss.

H-Metro heard the duo of Tafirei Nyamunda and Donald Gogo who were shown the exit few months ago have assembled a new band.

It is also understood that there are some shadowy figures behind the project, proving funding.

They have since engaged other top instrumentalists to start recording with a top record label in a bid to unseat Macheso.

Sources say the group wants to release their album the same time with Macheso and prove their capability, with the backing of some financiers.

“They have got financial backing but I don’t think they will disclose the name as yet,” said the source.

Nyamunda and Gogo are reportedly bitter with their dismissal since they are the part of the group who stood with Macheso when he was dumped with Noel Nyazanda, Jonasi Kasamba and Obert Gomba who went on to form Extra Kwazvose.

Their decision to form a new group came after their efforts to rejoin the group hit a brick wall.

Nyamunda and Gogo have roped in revered bassist Nasho Azati, drummer Musaope Ngoma and vocalist Watson Fundula.

Forward Antonio, a dancer who was fired the same time is also part of the group.

Nyamunda, who is said to be on the forefront, confirmed the development to H-Metro.

He said they are still deliberating on the name for the band since there are a number of suggestions.

He also confirmed they are studio working on a ‘bomb’ that will destroy everything when detonated.

“We are just doing our work and the album will be ready between August to September (sic);” he said.

“Yes, its true we have formed a band. There is life after everything and by the time of release we will be talking of something,” said Nyamunda.

Macheso also hinted he will be releasing a new album the same period.

Nyamunda, however, played down claims that it is a plot to dilute Macheso’s album.

“We’ve engaged a top producer. The band has Tafi Nyamunda, Donald Gogo, Nasho Azati, Forward Antonio, Watson Fundula and Musaope Ngoma among others.

“We are still considering on the name. The name will be announced as time progresses. This is just our work,” he said. H-Metro