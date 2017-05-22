Davido, Jah Prayzah work on collabo video

Jah Prayzah and Nigeria’s Davido are putting the finishing touches to a music video for their collaborative track they did last month.

After releasing the video for Sendekera, his collaboration with South African powerhouse, Mafikizolo, last month – Jah Prayzah announced plans to collaborate with Nigerian music star Davido.

Though details about the collaboration were still sketchy by yesterday, the Watora Mari singer and Davido confirmed the impending duet on YouTube last month.

A video of the two collaborating surfaced online with many applauding Jah Prayzah for the move to take Zimbabwean music to Africa.

This is Jah Prayzah’s third major collaboration in Africa after working with Diamond Platinumz, then Mafikizolo and now Davido.

This collaboration has been two years in the making after they agreed on it when the internationally-acclaimed Skelewu hit-maker performed in Zimbabwe in August 2015. The Chronicle