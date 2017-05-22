Chiredzi teacher has sex with grade 7 pupil, fined $650

A married teacher at Gororo Primary school in Chivi has been fined $650 after he was found guilty of having sex with a Grade 7 pupil from the same school.

Taurai Wamambo (30) who had legal representation, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Chiredzi Senior Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu.

“Your worship, my client is a first offender, he has a family to look after with children still going to school. He did not infect this girl with any STI and it must be noted that there are prospects that he is going to lose his job and that’s heavy punishment in itself,” said his lawyer during mitigation.

In passing sentence, Zuyu said Wamambo was a teacher who should play guardian to the children and he therefore was facing a serious crime which should get stern punishment in order to deter would be offenders.

She fined him $650 with time to pay or alternatively faced four year imprisonment term in which he suspended 3 years on condition he would not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

He then sentenced him to 1 year in jail which he suspended for a $650 fine.

Court heard that on June 24 last year, Wamambo proposed love to the pupil and she agreed.

During that same month, Wamambo then ordered the complainant to accompany him to the fields in the village and when they were at a secluded place, they had consensual sex and went away unnoticed.

The matter came to light when the complainant’s mother who was in South Africa came back home and overheard her aunt’ s conversation with someone concerning the child.

Moreblessing Rusere appeared for the state. Radio VOP