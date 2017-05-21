ReligiousLocalNews

Top evangelist savages ‘prophets’

1,553 103

By Desire Ncube

A visiting top American evangelist, Pastor Randy Skeete has launched a vicious attack on the charismatic youthful prophets in Zimbabwe whom he described as cheats who are out to rip off desperate Christians.

Pastor Skeete is holding a month-long Seventh Day-Adventist Church “Don’t Give Up” evangelistic campaign in Harare. He said most of the modern day prophets were not sent by God but were self-made to make money.

He urged Christians to depend on God’s word rather than prophets. “It is very critical for Christians, not only those in Zimbabwe but around the world, to earnestly seek and search for the Biblical truth. In this day and age we don’t need prophets, we only need to do what God told us to do through the Bible. “If we exhaust all that is in the Bible, then we need prophets. You can find these prophets in every country — Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, America, Yemen and even in some Asian countries.

“I think they have realised that calling themselves prophets puts them in an influential position that enables them to control people’s minds. Prophets are anointed by God for a specific purpose and that purpose is not to discuss anything but to say thus says the Lord and in our time the Bible is enough,” he explained.

He said the Bible gives a clear description of a true prophet, one who should be consistent with the word of God. “A prophet cannot be rich while all of his members are poor, Christ was poor but he made all his followers rich. If a prophet is living a lavish lifestyle while the majority of his congregates live in shacks that person is a hypocrite,” said Pastor Skeete. “Christ was poor by definition but that was not a sin because if poverty was a sin Christ was going to be a sinner. 1 Peter 2 verse 22 says, ‘He committed no sin, and no deceit was found in his mouth.”

The evangelist said preachers should focus on winning souls for God’s Kingdom. “I won’t preach prosperity gospel, I am not convicted to preach it, and I am not saying I preach poverty but my message is very clear — trust in God, live by His principles and promises and He will do the rest. “Matthew 6 v 33 says, “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well,” he said.

Pastor Skeete said the economic challenges facing Zimbabweans indicate that the church is not abiding by the word of God. “Jesus never castigated the Roman government which was ruling over people during His ministry time, but He constantly pounded the church, Sadducees, Pharisees and the scribes (Church leaders). This shows that it was the church which was supposed to be in line with the word of God. “God blessed Potiphar’s house because of Joseph so if Christians do what God wants them to do, He blesses the entire country,” said Pastor Skeete.

The preacher said the “Don’t Give up” campaign is meant to encourage Christians to remain hopeful in the Lord. “Giving up means a person has no way out; there is no hope for change, so the person gives up. Jesus is the final option for anyone in a desperate situation and people need to understand that when they reach the end of their roads the Bible says ‘things which are impossible with man are possible with God,” he said.

The SDA evangelistic meetings started on May 5 and are ending on May 27, 2017 at a local hotel.  Pastor Skeete has preached the gospel in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and much of North America. The Sunday Mail

  • Ko kunyepa here?

  • go back.

    • Fuck you bitch who the fuck are you to tell him to go back because uri kusvirisa nezvima fake prophets kahure use your brains unoda kurarama nemari yemusana . Unosemesa hure iwe pamhata pamai vakakumama vakakurera nemari yechihure . Nxaaaaaa

    • Linda usapindure demon iri

    • Demon kkk😀

  • Nemo nemo…

  • True. Plenty of fake false prophets preying on vulnerable societies

  • Truth hurts

  • It’s true. Even vana Tich Mataz they are prophets. Huporofiti hwenhema hwanyanya munyika. They are taking advantage of hopeless society to enrich themselves. Vana Magaya varipi? People are allowing themselves to be enslaved by these phsycological crooks. Dzokai parangariro dzenyu, nyika ine social- economical problem not spiritual.

  • Kuita mubaya dede emukanwa

  • It’s true, vamwe vakazodyiwa nengwena nekunyepa

  • If you need to see that these youthful prophets are cheats. Find one of those who are mentally disturbed in your societies ad take him to those guys. You will surely regret the bus fare you used all the way from Chipinge to Harare. Their Sangoma should be jailed for supporting such abominable deeds. It’s cruel!

  • Rega tidyiwe mari iwe usade kutaurisa. Tirikuziva kuti varikuita mari nesu saka zvinei newe

    • Uri mhata haufunge mwana wehure ndosaka amai vako nemukadzi wako arikusvirwa pamhata

  • Tell these zimbabwean idiots who flock to these occultic bloodthirsty false prophets and false pastors . Uchatoona mwana werimwe hure ave kurwadziwa nekuti audzwa chokwadi . Ukawona zvichirwadza its either urikusvirwa nezvimaporofita zvekuromba izvi kana kuti amai vako vari kusvirwa kuti murarame netumari tunobva kuzvimaporofita netumafundisi twakaromba . Arwadziwa wese you are in this group uri mwana wehure or mukadzi wako arikusvirwa nxaaaaa

  • True

  • JAMES 4 VS 11-12.Do not speak evil of one another,brethren.He who speaks evil of a brother and judges his brother,speaks evil of the law and judges the law.But if you judge the law,you are not a doer of the law but a judge.
    There is one Lawgiver,who is able to save and to destroy.WHO ARE YOU TO JUDGE ANOTHER.

    • Wake up

    • telling the truth and judging are 2 different things

    • Dont misinterpret that verse brethren ,that is why these fake prophets are feasting on people like you .

    • Enlightening is not judging but educating just like what the biblical Elijah did when he challenged fake prophets and had a fire challenge

    • Telling the truth from the bible is different from judging. Also, it is clear that these are the last days and remember the bible said in the last days false prophets shall arise and decerve many(Matthew 24) ….so we really need to identify those false clerics so that we are not decerved by them.

    • I’ve read the whole article, he did not judge anyone and he clearly explained what a true prophet is. How can they live lavish lifestyles wen their followers are poor?

    • This idiot lol

    • there is no judgement on the pastor’s part but he is just awakening those who have fallen prey to these self styled prophets.he highlighted that why do u need prophecy if u havent exhausted the bible which in my understanding is the guiding tool of a true christian.

    • HYPOCRITES ! First remove the plank from your own eye ,and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.

    • WE ARE NOT PREACHERS OF HUMAN BEINGS,BUT PREACHERS OF THE WORD.ONLY THE TRUTH IN THE WORD WILL SET US FREE.EVERYTHING WE WANT IS IN THE WORD.TELLING PEOPLE THAT SO AND SO IS NOT OF GOD WILL NEVER SET THE WORLD FREE,ONLY THE WORD.BY WHOSE AUTHORITY OR POWER WAS HE CONDEMNING OTHER MEN OF GOD.BY WHOSE AUTHORITY.HIS DUTY IS TO PREACH THE WORD NOT PEOPLE.IF YOU CONDEMN A PERSON,IT MEANS YOU ARE JUDGING.SO HE IS PERFECT HIMSELF.WHERE DID HE GET THE AUTHORITY TO CALL SOMEONE DOING THE WORK OF GOD A CROOK.

    • WILL HE BE HAPPY IF WE SAY SDA IS A CULT.

    • Farai i am sorry but you need saving my brother, read Mathew 24

    • First he need to heal all the sick,give international prophecies then tell those who are fake and cheats,on the other hand what makes him think he is true than our own prophets

  • Who is he to judge. He must go back we don’t want him to cause confusion here. Cos is an American, now pple are saying “yes, u are right “, is he God, shame to him. Hapana akabatirwa bank card achitorerwa mari. Pple are 2 poor that’s why they are against these prophets. Imari ipi yavanowana except offering inoitwa to any living church even in America, ndiko kunotonyanya kuitwa zvemari. Ngaatisiye zvedu isu hatidi kunyangadzwa. Go back

    • Your profits are cheats

    • I like that u said “profits ” so i don’t argue wth retards

    • truth though may seem judgemental and cruel , but that’s reality of Zim religious setting

    • Telling the truth from the bible is different from judging. Also, it is clear that these are the last days and remember the bible said in the last days false prophets shall arise and decerve many(Matthew 24) ….so we really need to identify these false clerics so that we are not decerved by them.

    • aikazve pava nema Retards ?… ,Sister Rukono Shumirai ?

    • Rukono you are right ,these people talk too much sezvinonzi local prophets rob congregants at gun point. Tell me ndeipi church isingadi mari. How much does it cost to air Yadar tv or Christ tv per day? Ivo vakuru vabva kuAmerica handiti vatouyawo nendege apa vachitovatawo pahotel. Hazvidi mari here? Tithings and offering are biblical principles just like prayer and fasting and whoever comes and speak against it belongs to another religion,not christianity.

    • Antoni do u also agree wth me that the same Bible say they will come great prophets who wil do more than wat Jesus did. That’s why i say all we can do is not to Judge. Its only God who can do that.

    • I’ve read the whole article and I didn’t see where he judged anyone

    • Matthew, u have said it all u have nailed it ufunge. Everything on this earth chinoda mari. Pple needs wisdom to understand this.

    • Nigel S Jani ,according to the bible how should we identity false prophets? What is a false prophet ?

    • Tell them

    • Rukuno inzwi rokuti judge apa harishandi mfundisi uyu haana kudoma mazita uye haana kupa mutongo.

    • @ Matthew there are many pointers i could say here but basically if a person or a prophet is going against the bible or if his/her prophecies and or doctrines are inconsistence with the holy book then label him or her a false prophet. We cannot run away from the fact that false prophets have risen and are at large decerving many .(matt 24)

    • Marlene Layton,I got the pun,”profits”,lol,awesome.

  • its true these prophets uumm.vanhu ndovanoda zvinhu.robbing pple hard earned money

  • Kutsamwira tumaprofita asi Jesu akatukwa hamutaure Read the Bible not to attend kumapipi

  • Those who worship The Lord Almighty God in spirit and truth are being seen plainly.

  • The magayas & makandiwas if they go to developed countries hapana chavanoparidza coz guys there already have good cars houses & jobs. Look at Angel thats the reason why ari kuramba achidzoka achida kuparidza kuAfrica its a rich hunting ground!

    • Wabaya Dede nemukanwa

    • Taura hako wagona iwe

    • On point bro . U cannot preach on gospel of prosperity in Germany or UK where citizens can afford three meals a day without struggling or deliverance from bad spirits where the culture doesn’t take cognisance of such things. In Africa h can.

    • thats very true

    • Kune subject yekudzidza kunyarara kana usingaziye zvaurikutaura

  • ROMANS 14 vs 10 – 13.But why do you judge your brother ?Or why do you show contempt for your brother ? For we shall all stand before the judgement seat of Christ.So then each of us shall give account of himself to God.
    Therefore let us not judge one another anymore,but rather resolve this,not to put a stumbling block or a cause to fall in our brother’s way.

  • Amen

  • Our so called prophets or profits if they go to developed countries hapana chavanoparidza coz guys there already have good cars houses & jobs. Look at Angel thats the reason why ari kuramba achidzoka achida kuparidza kuAfrica its a rich hunting ground!

  • You say vanaMagaya are false prophets but cant you see the healings which are happening my fellow country people? Healings and deliverances which are happening through them. What more proof do u want my brothers and sisters. What you really wanted to see in them is poverty so that you will believe them. No God does not work like that.

    • There is no healing at all .those are stage managed healings my dear. I once believed in him and took my relative who suffers from epilepsy to his guest house in belvedere and lived there for three days but she came out worse with many bottles of anointing oil sold to us and many books and even a branded small bag but nothing changed .

    • Hmmmmn he didn’t mention anybody’s name. Read the whole article.
      Why would a prophet charge people for consultation?

    • If we go by miracles then we may as well believe in Pharaoh’s magicians. Peter witnessed one of the greatest miracles but immediately after the miracle he said: We have also a more sure word of prophecy whereunto ye do well that you take heed.

    • Even the devil has power to do miracles

    • What healings ? If you get fooled by a fool you must be a fool yourself

    • you are brainwashed my brother Kennedy!

    • Wake up Kennedy… Why do you sleep for 24 hours?

    • Kennedy kana une bhaibheri verenga Matthew 24 vs 24

    • They can heal also but the question is by whose power?

    • Matthew 7 verses 15&16 Jesus says “Watch out for false prophets.They come to you in sheep’s clothing ,but inwardly they are ferocious wolves .16:By their fruit you will recognize them.Do people pick grapes from thornbushes ,or figs from thistles?

    • #Kennedy,iv seen wat u saw….
      iv seen Prophet Magaya healn ppl,liberatin many…bcaus thy dnt bliv in hm as a propht let thm nt,bt ukno th truth

  • Ndozvaambira izvozvo nxaaa

  • Amen

  • Eric Vurayai Kudzai Tigs Tinago Nothani Noty Ngwenya Ndo Muteweri Trymore Qudakwashe Chimwaza

  • truth though may seem judgemental and cruel , but that’s reality of Zim religious setting

  • Tibvire pano… Go back to yo crazy west. Land of gay and lesbians

    • Nekuti ataura chokwadi ave muvengi wenyu here ??

  • GAMALIEL ADVISE.ACTS 5 Vs 38 -39.”And now i say to you ,keep away from these men and let them alone,for if this plan or work is of men,it will come to nothing;
    “but if it is of God ,you cannot overthrow it-lest you even be found to fight against God.”

  • He’s talking to himself. The followers of such prophets are at an advanced stage of brain washing they will not listen to anyone including their own conscience

  • Ameeen

  • Is He the deputy of Jesus or because he goes to Church on Saturday and these guys go on Sunday. Foolish American

  • ngaatibvire akudei kuno.

  • Ask yourself why is it the prophet is having a skyrocketing prosperity and the congregants remaining poor. Kana waisona bhutsu usati wakuenda kwaprophet uchirikungosona bhutsu but the prophet had acquired many properties and changed from Mazda demio to Landrover discovery 4 in a space of two months. Wake up and smell the coffee.

  • Vamwe kutosvika pakuti ndodakufamba pamusoro pemvura ??????

  • True!!!

    Amen and Amen!!!!

  • JESUS preached Gospel of being saved not Gospel of Material things.
    #Revelation

  • Matthew 7 vs 1- 6 DO NOT JUDGE.Judge not ,that you may not be judged.For with what judgement you judgr,you will be judged ;and with the measure you use,it will be measured back to you.
    And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye,but do not consider the plank in your own eye ?
    “Or how can you say to your brother ,’Let me remove the speck from your eye;and look,a plank is in your own eye?
    “HYPOCRITE ! First remove the plank from your own eye,and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.

  • Vanhu vanoziva kunema results. ungagona kuparidza asi kana pasina shanduko hapana anokutevera. Vanhu vangatambure but u cant cheat them pachitendero. Zviri kuvafambira kumaporofita avo so uyo chii chaanga shandura muAfrica iye achitadza kutendeusa ngochani dzekunyika kwake

  • If he doesn’t have the gift then he must do what ever he came to do and go.

  • True

  • These people are con artists they know and understand their prey poor and gullible Africans who want to get out of poverty and can do anything. How come for example Angel was doing miracles in Zimbabwe but now he is overseas we don’t hear a thing saka miracles only happen in Africa. These guys Angel, Makandiwa have all come to Australia they didn’t do their signs and wonders. They try to penetrate the first world but people here vanoziva dhora kukosha kwaro haribude chinhu saka vanogumira kuAfrica.

  • He is very correct.You won’t even hear thez satanic prophets encouraging or teaching their followers abt baptism,they only talk abt money,marriages and health.Zvnopinza vanhu muushe hwaMwari here izvozvo?

  • Matthew 12 vs 34-37.BROOD OF VIPERS ! How can you being evil,speak good things ? For out of abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.
    “But i say to you that for every idle word men may speak,they will give account of it in the day of Judgement.”For by your words you will be Justified ,and by your words you will be CONDEMNED.

  • They have already drunk oil and water of blindness so they can’t see the truth except from they so called prophets of doom

  • No I think it’s neither magaya nor makandiwa,nor any other prophet’s problem,Zimboz are generally superstitious people and will visit a prophet,one way or the other,so this visiting pastor should understand that

  • Kkkkkk ikoko

  • Denga inyasha…Ndovavariro yedu tose kupinda denga … Noone is perfect including prophets… Jesu aka dhonora vanhu mutembere ingawani was he judging or showing them that what they wr doing was wrong… Everyone needs to be reprimanded including prophets if what they are doing is wrong even harshly at times so that they also mend their ways…

  • Absolutely true, he’s on point but who are we to judge. Only God knows the truth.

  • WILL HE BE HAPPY IF WE SAY SDA IS A CULT,BECAUSE CULTS CONDEMN ALL OTHER CHURCHES,AND THEY BELIEVE THAT ONLY THEM KNOWS JESUS.CULTS BELIEVE IN THEIR DOCTRINES ONLY.CULTS BELIEVE THAT,THEIR DOCTRINES ARE THE ONLY WAY TO JESUS,THEY DON’T SEE OTHER CHURCHES AS TRUE CHRISTIANS,ONLY THEM.

  • You can say that again pastor