Zanu PF youths dethrone PC over Kasukuwere

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

Zanu PF youths here yesterday summarily suspended provincial chairperson Dennis Ndlovu ostensibly because he is a stooge of under-fire political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

“Let it be known that we the youths in Bulawayo have declared that as far as we are concerned, we do not have a chairperson at the moment,” Bulawayo Central district chairperson Magura Charumbira told the Daily News.

“We have resolved that we are no longer going to accept any meeting that is going to be chaired by Ndlovu.

“In other words, we don’t want to see him at (the provincial headquarters) Davies Hall because he does not represent the interests of the province anymore except that of his handlers.

“And he knows that that is why he has not been able to come there because he knows he is now illegitimate.”

Ndlovu was one of the four Zanu PF provincial chairpersons who on Monday reportedly attended a meeting in Harare that was called by Kasukuwere.

Six other chairpersons reportedly snubbed the meeting under the pretext that a vote of no confidence had been passed on the embattled political commissar by provinces.

Bulawayo remains the only province that has not passed a vote of no confidence against Kasukuwere, a development that has seen Ndlovu getting under fire from some members of the party.

“Ndlovu was never voted into his chairmanship position; he was brought through parallel structures by Kasukuwere. He has been running the province through consultations.

“He takes instructions from Kasukuwere and (Provincial) State minister Sandi Moyo. Despite the fact that she was ousted from her position in the women’s league, he is constantly seen with her for purposes of advice,” he said.

Charumbira also said Ndlovu could not oppose Kasukuwere because of their personal relationship.

“Last year, Ndlovu was given about $10 000 by Kasukuwere for an operation treatment in South Africa after he was taken ill for a suspected cancer ailment,” he said.

Ndlovu was not immediately available for comment.

The voluble district chair also said the entire provincial top six was never elected into their positions, hence their allegiance to Kasukuwere.

This comes after the youths held a meeting at Davies Hall on Wednesday where they demanded answers from Kasukuwere after it emerged that the land on which he held a stands ground-breaking ceremony in Umvutsha in the outskirts of the city last year belongs to a third party. Daily News