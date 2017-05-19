PoliticsFeaturedNews

Zanu PF MPs want Gukurahundi buried

By Blessings Mashaya and Bridget Mananavire

The Gukurahundi genocide must not be addressed by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Bill (NPRC) as it will open old wounds, Zanu PF lawmakers have said.

Zanu-PF Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba weighed in saying the banning of second hand clothing was not a good idea especially in the face of current job losses.
Zanu-PF Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba

Zanu PF Bindura South legislator Remigious Matangira told the National Assembly on Tuesday during the NPRC Bill debate that the proposed legislation made the nation remember an unpleasant massacre.

“You now want to open old wounds that had healed. If a husband and wife fought last week, would they continuously be revisiting the reason for the conflict? Would there be peace in that particular home? Let us be nation builders,” he said.

Zanu PF Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba said: “The issue that we are trying to talk about is to open old wounds that had healed.”

The Gukurahundi massacres saw up to 20 000 villagers and opponents of President Robert Mugabe killed in the mid-1980s, with the deployment meant to crush rebellion by ex-Zapu guerrillas.

Memories of the killings, carried out by Mugabe’s North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade in the south of the country, are strong among many in Zimbabwe’s Ndebele ethnic group and contribute to their distrust of the Mugabe-led government. Most of those killed were Ndebele.

Mugabe and Zapu’s Joshua Nkomo signed a unity accord in 1987, leading to the integration of PF-Zapu and Zanu PF.

Mugabe offered a partial apology for the killings in 1999, saying they were “a moment of madness”.

Zanu PF Buhera West legislator Oliver Mandipaka said the issue was addressed by Nkomo and Mugabe.

“You cannot have a Truth and Reconciliation Commission 17 years past the conflict.  What are we trying to achieve here?

“I am at pains to accept this Bill because if you look at countries that have no peace and have disturbances, it is because of these issues that we are trying to bring into existence.  These are issues to do with tribes, ethnicity and so forth.

“I think that it is not good for our democracy and our country.”

MDC Mkoba house of assembly representative Amos Chibaya said there was a demon that was making people reject the Bill.

“The people of Zimbabwe were very clear that they need a Peace and Reconciliation Commission.

“It is disappointing honourable Speaker that as MPs who represent the same people, we are going against this.

“This Bill seeks to align our legislation with the provisions of the new Constitution and I do not see anything wrong with it.  I am seeing a demon in this House. I do not see the reason why.” Chibaya was called to order by Speaker Jacob Mudenda who said there were no demons in the august House.

“I do not know which part of this country they represent.  If they represent the people of this country, they cannot go against the Bill.

“Let me just take you to Section 252 (b) under the functions of the NPRC;  it says ‘to develop and implement programmes to promote national healing, unity and cohesion in Zimbabwe in the peaceful resolution of disputes’.”

MDC legislator for Mutasa Central Trevor Saruwaka said MPs must be reminded that the Bill was coming as a result of a constitutional provision.

“It is not for us today to then say we must strike it off and not establish this Commission,” Saruwaka said.

“It is also instructive that those responsible for perpetrating violence and pain among the Zimbabweans will probably be happy if we are to stop this process and let by-gones be by-gones but in reality, the nation does not heal that way.

“We must be able to face our demons if we want this country to progress. It is very easy for a perpetrator to expect the victim to forgive and forget but if you reverse the processes, you will realise that a victim can only be healed when truth and justice has been done.” Daily News

  • Raising the issue when the perpetrators are still in power is folly.It could be the very reason why they will never step down.Its buried for now til these guys go.But on that day we want to see fairness and justice.Gukurahundi was not a one sided operation.Dissidents should also be punished

    • Shona inoti chinokanganwa isanhu not muti wakatemwa.

    • Hapana panzi kanganwai

    • Kana wakanga usipo panguva yacho iyoyo zvirinani kusiyira vayivepo vataure nokuti zvairwadza kuurairwa hama yako uchimanikidzva kuseka .

    • Sorry mkoma nkomo im not taking side bt issue yemadissidents munoionawo here kt ndoyakatrigger Gukurahundi

    • yakange ine basa rei Jonah, kuuraya munhu wese?? kamwana kacheche kasati kazarva kakange kaita mosva yei

    • @Jonah.But vaikukurahundi vacho were trained soldiers. Why they weren’t using their tactics to pick up dissidents pane kungouraya jakara jakara munhu wese wese chembere nevanana. Hamuoniwo sokuti aiva mavune. I don’t think vana Gwasela vaisvika even 100. kukukura almost 20 000? ???????? Or was that the North Korean tactic?

    • Izvo zvekuti how many people were killed and why will be decided by a court of law.Who counted the victims.There is no way 20000 people could get killed and the whole world turns a blind eye.The dissidents were hiding within the civillian population and they were also killing civillians.War is not like a football match were all is fair.War is chaos.Those who were there admit that dissidents were there.Apparently they were given a farm in Plumtree after the Unity Accord

  • @ProfJNMoyo are you part of this?

  • let it start now before they die,they must pay for their sin while they still alive

  • These lawmakers had a hand on that. Truth must com out. Also human souls never disapr. It wil even com to children of their children.

  • U killed our people

    • I think they should probe Gukhurahundi. But we also want a probe into the Ndebele led murders, rapes and abductions of the Shona people for more than 50 years and looting of Shona wealth worth billions. The Ndebele laid waste to vast areas of Zimbabwe, my great grandmother used to tell us the stories of hiding in caves when the Ndebele impi came.

    • Don’t be an idiot.by then thre was no rule of war.They ddnt have police,the army.Everyone lead by the strength of his power.Thre was no rule of law to b followed,It was only the survival of the fittest.The Ndebeles feared Guguhawundi only because that a
      Wre carrying guns & wre sent by the state. Otherwise if it was 50- 50 these dmgugurawundi perpetrators wre gonna b killed by the Ndebelez

  • Ooo wait they said old wounds?No the wounds are as fresh as ever You can also easily c e.g with the violence that erupted in a match in Byo Highlanders vs Dynamos it easily swayed into a tribrial war even on social media

  • The guilty are afraid so goes the saying. Some of us who have clean hands want to know what exactly happened so that it wont happen again in our time.

  • Who dare dragg Ian Smith nd his kith nd kin to the courts ,u know its fool hardy to try nd un earth the gukurahundi massacre ,we dnt want these political gimmicks to divide the people of Zimbabwe ,u feared Ian Smith bcoz he was white nd now seek to draw daggers at each other so as to win votes ,Nobody wanted the so dissidents to rake havoc so the best way was to silence them ,votes are won in the ballot box .mind u politicians dnt change the minds of the people bt the people change themselves ,opening the wounds of the past its matter of papering over the cracks ,lets not go to the polls divided wth rotten things lets bury our hatchets nd focus on nation building ..thy are some Zimbabweans still folding their arms ,whose relatives still lie in mass graves nd the perpetrator Ian Smith nd company were never questioned or brought to the courts for the killings of some thousands innocent souls ,let the past be of the past ,the Gukurahundi issue can not settle the economic crisis in Zimbabwe bt it will worsen it

  • Burying this issue is short sightedness. It will always come up and it will leave us regretting why we didn’t solve it.

  • Those MPs are just interested in the terms as MP and doesn’t care what would happen after they are gone.

    • Did you see what happened during the land grab in 2000? that’s how Smith payed for what he did to our parents. When it comes to Gugurahundi my friend there is no hatchet that will be buried just like because the most painfull this is that it was blacks killing their own that’s where the big problem is

  • Lucky them they still have wounds , some of us would love to bury our parents, so it would help if they at least tell us where the mass graves are. That’s all.

  • No no , stop talking shit wena Chinoz ndevu zakho .People need to be told the truth as u know the truth wl set u free , they wl be no healing wth out telling the truth . The government mst jst admit ad apologise .

  • Wounds not yet healed and they will never heal ;as long you are running away from truth.What do you say about tribalism in the country. This is what will keep wounds new they will never heal.Zanu pf there is no nation you are building in Zimbabwe.You divided Zimbabweans and it will not be a surprise to see Ndebeles fighting Shonas or Shonas fighting Ndebeles ;Zanu has been encouraging this since that time of gugurahundi and I’m happy if this is coming to table; let be a solution and those who were behind this be charged .

    • Actually started during stoneage times when Lobengula fought and conquered the Rozvi state

  • Makaponda vanhu mandebele ka nanhasi

  • Yibumbulu bonobu.

  • Lawmaker wei mhani. Its not about lawmaking but the fact is zvegukurahundi should not be a yardstick to measure conjecture in this broken state. Hazvitipe life. Vakafaka vakauraiwa vacho and debating about it will not do the messed country any good. Infact anyone one who still focuses their mighty power on Gukurahundi are themselves a primitive clone and reduntant. Bvisai chidhoma chiri kunetsa nyika ino kwete zvenguwa yakadhakwa yaifa vamwe nemapfumo vachiti magidi anobuda mvura kunyanya aifunga kut tsvigiri inotapira asina kuziva tsvigiri ndeyekunazva kwete kuzoisa chigunwe se signature asingazive hazvinyautse mkanwa kwe 3 minutes asina kuzoti tapambwa. Fuck off

  • Do not try to distract us from the current urgent issues here.

  • Until when??????

  • Zuva Ramuchaisa The Story Of Gukurahundi Musaisa Hondo Yemadzvit Pasi Petable Put It On Top Of The Table Also

  • Mugabe feared insurgency led by Nkomo which gained plausibility after arms were discovered on a farm its alleged S.AFRICAN AGENTS WITHIN THE C.I.O PLANTED THE ARMS & ALERTED MUGABE, THE AFTERMATH IS PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE. Debating this in the next 100 years wont resurrect the casualties

  • who was fighting who?? were the so called dissidents fighting any one or the newly formed government???