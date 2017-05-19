Too much sex sends woman packing

Too much of anything is boring. Now Angela Mpofu from Old Lobengula wants out of marriage because of her husband’s super charged sex drive.

She told a Bulawayo Civil Court magistrate Sheunesu Matova that if she doesn’t ‘give it’ to the ever hungry husband Ntandoyenkosi Mpofu, he turns violent.

“Ntandoyenkosi Mpofu is my husband. We got married in August 2011 and we have two children together. He is verbally, emotionally and sexually abusing me. He has on several occasions called me a prostitute.

“After insulting me I would be angry and depressed and despite the fact I would not be in the mood to have sex he forces himself on me.

“I tried to sleep in another room so as to avoid him but he was always following and forced me to have sex with him. As a result of his excessive demands I had since moved out of the matrimonial home to stay with my parents and he is following me again”.

She further explained that she was now living in fear and had since filed for divorce because she was unable to bear her husband’s continuous demands adding that it was now difficult for her to live with him.

Ntandoyenkosi didnâ’t dispute his wife’s accusations.

“I do not dispute what she has said. Sometimes she’s the one who starts abusing me when she comes home drunk. I never called her a prostitute but what happened is that on the day in question I found her with another man in the house.

“I was not happy with the way they were sitting and that is when I reprimanded her saying she should not conduct herself as a prostitute,” he said.

In his ruling the magistrate however, ordered Ntandoyenkosi to stay away from his wife’s place and Angela was given custody of their two children. B-Metro