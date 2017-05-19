I’m God’s number 4: Harare ‘prophet’ claims

Controversial Prophet Talent Madungwe is at it again.

The controversial prophet claims there were only 60 righteous people in Harare in the month of April on his city’s righteous chart which ranked Paris as the least city with 25 people.

He claims only a few of the country’s popular clerics were among the righteous.

The self-proclaimed God’s advisor claims to be the fourth influential figure after God, Christ and the Holy Spirit and the biblical angels Michael and Gabriel come after him.

Prophet Madungwe said he was with God on April 30 but it was not possible to have pictures with Him.

“You can’t have pictures of God, the cameras will not function. He came to me in physical form on April 30.

“Only 60 people were righteous in the month of April and among those only a few of the popular prophets were among the list. I cannot reveal the names

“I came fourth because I performed better the others. Performance is judged monthly. In April I saw God and he ordained me to be his advisor, told me when the world will come to an end,” he said.

The controversial cleric claims he has been told when the world will come to an end.

“God told me that if all people repent, the world will come to an end in 300 years but if it is not the case then it will be 100 years,” he said.

He said he has been tasked to be God’s monitor on the earth.

“As I have said, I’m God’s advisor and I will have a meeting with Him and tell him if people are repenting. This will be in five years,” he said.

Madungwe who claims to have seen God in 20 times described what Heaven look like.

“Earth is the photocopy of heaven. The only difference is that heaven is built in gold. Heaven is like New York City only that it is built in gold,” he said. H Metro