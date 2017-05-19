SportsNews

Bosso challenge PSL

655 18

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlander’s have challenged the Premier Soccer League’s statute of only punishing the home team every time there is crowd trouble arguing that all stakeholders involved in the game must bear the burden of bringing and maintaining sanity during football matches.

Nhlanhla Dube

The Bulawayo giants believe punishing the home side alone will not help solve the problem of crowd disturbances as long as other partners are not involved since they all benefit from the presence of supporters at the stadium.

Addressing the media during the club’s weekly press conference yesterday, Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube said clubs are only a vehicle for bringing the fans to the stadium which then benefits other stakeholders.

“I think all stakeholders have a role to play. We all want fans to come to our games; we want them to come in their numbers because ultimately they affect our bottom line. So if you look at all stakeholders that are involved whether it’s Zifa, PSL or SRC, they earn something from the fan, therefore it is important as stakeholders to come together,” said Dube.

He said the club acknowledges that there were missiles thrown onto the pitch, that there was pitch invasion during their blockbuster encounter against Dynamos on Sunday in which more than 20 000 spectators came into the stadium, but what was important was the issue of stakeholder participation after the disturbances as the fans protested a Dynamos equaliser.

“It’s not to justify that it must happen or it must be forgiven, certainly not, but I think we need to look at it and say if you then blanket the whole of Highlanders because there are 20, 30, 40 people out of thousands that misbehaved, that can’t be encouraging good behaviour and growth in terms of attitude. It’s also important to note that while the other stakeholders earn what they will earn from the regulatory percentages that they get from the paying fans, its only Highlanders that gets fined and they lose revenue, but the fan belongs to all of us. Highlanders is only a vehicle for bringing the fan to the stadium,” Dube said.

He also questioned how missiles find their way into the stadium when the club hires security personnel to prevent those missiles getting into the stadium.

“We understand that the responsibility of controlling the fans rests with the home side, but using what equipment, what tool? How does Highlanders control someone that is on the terraces? We don’t have arresting powers? If you look at the missiles that were landing on the pitch on Sunday, five litre containers and little illicit alcohol containers. How do they come into the stadium when we have got policing mechanism, explain that to me? They are let in and Highlanders is supposed to say don’t throw them, so all stakeholders need to come together. Persecuting, punishing or charging Highlanders is not going to solve it,” said Dube.

Bosso are set to appear before a PSL disciplinary committee next Tuesday to answer charges of violating Order 31 of the league’s rules and regulations. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • Mad like your supporters Zvatanga nhasi here kana kuti zvatangira muZimb here

  • Mandebele kusadzidza so saka arikuda Dynamos ipihwe punishment yekunyarara kuti sei musina kurovawo maref nxaaaa gibberish

    • I don’t know who exactly is not educated here, the one who thinks Highlanders is a Ndebele club, or a Club that’s just trying to defend itself. It’s people like you who are tribalistic who have destroyed our beautiful game and country, pathetic!!

    • Mtshabezi High School took the pole position in Africa High School Quiz in Kenya ahead of all vamwe vedu vano onerera exam isati yanyorwa.

    • @jiri facebook qualification ipapo pa shona une’U’

    • Marwadziwa ka zvinonaka mandewere achiti matshona anodya makonzo apa zvadzimba zvekusadzidza ka

    • Misinformation, no.

  • Now we see who give blessings to thoz holigans!

  • Bosso deserve to be punished because whenever they play in harare we don’t experience any violence hence automatically it means bosso supporters are responsible for what happened.

  • Vane dzungu mafans ye bosso manje ichatorerwa ma points

  • Ur supporters ur funeral.

  • wen they see Shonas they see an enemy. Dembare yakadyiwa zuro hatina kumbonzwa musindo. Caps same thing.

  • Mandewere so ka

  • im a visitor at your home and if your children didnot behave then you cant say me should be punished.it means you will be supporting holiganism.same if you visit and there is holigansm the home team shuold be punished

  • At least highlanders should educate their supporters that soccer is all about winning and loosing . psl plz punish them cause they are still primitive hooligans