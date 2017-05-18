Woman killed in spikes war

By Farayi Machamire

Kario turned into a war zone on Tuesday as riot police fought running battles with angry residents protesting the death of a woman who had been run over by a vehicle that was evading municipal officers’ spikes.

The skirmishes, which virtually brought traffic in the town to standstill, erupted after municipal police reportedly threw a spike under a taxi, eye witnesses said.

The fleeing taxi driver went on to plough into pedestrians, killing one on the spot.

According to ZimRights, one of the victims hit by the car reportedly passed away on admission into a Harare medical institution.

This infuriated residents, who then took to the streets.

Karoi police had to fire gun shots to disperse the fuming crowd that was stoning a car the municipal police tried to use to flee from the scene.

Efforts to get a comment from police spokesperson Charity Charamba were fruitless.

A bystander narrated the ordeal to the Daily News.

“Panga pakaipa, vanhu vakajamuka (There was pandemonium, people were furious),” said a witness who only identified himself as Munya.

The skirmishes come as the use of spikes has spilled into court, with human rights activists seeking an order declaring the practice unconstitutional. Daily News