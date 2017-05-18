Pasuwa to Harare City imminent

By Nigel Matongorere

Former Zimbabwe coach Kalisto Pasuwa is set to be appointed the new Harare City gaffer in the next few days after the club’s poor form continued yesterday.

The Sunshine Boys remained in 15th place on the log after the goalless draw against Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership match at the National Sports Stadium.

Under Mike Madzivanyika, the Sunshine Boys have won only once from eight matches when they beat Tsholotsho 1-0 away in Beitbridge two weeks ago.

Pasuwa left the Warriors after his contract was not renewed at the end of last February following the team’s early exit at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

The former Dynamos coach had been targeted by the Malawian Football Association but a deal never materialised making him available.

Negotiations between the Sunshine Boys and Pasuwa have been going on for some time now and a deal is likely to be announced soon.

The Sunshine Boys hierarchy went straight into an emergency meeting last night after the draw with Bosso to decide the fate of the current technical team.

However, the Daily News understands Pasuwa could be sitting on the Sunshine Boys’ dugout as early as this weekend’s game away to Chapungu.

One of Pasuwa’s trusted lieutenants, Philemon Mutyakureva is already part of the Sunshine Boy’s technical team.

Mutyakureva was appointed on the Harare City bench to be Madzivanyika’s assistant at the start of the season.

This was a deliberate move by the club to make the transition smooth once Pasuwa is appointed.

Harare City spokesperson Michael Chideme said: “At the moment, I’m out of the country and I do not have any information regarding that subject.”

Pasuwa’s manager Gibson Mahachi was not picking up his phone by the time of going to print. Daily News