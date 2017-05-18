ShowbizFeaturedNews

Mtukudzi on crisis in Zimbabwe: “I’m not a politician…I don’t know who is wrong”

Legendary Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi has said he is not a politician and does not know who is to blame for the economic crisis in Zimbabwe.

During an interview broadcast on Nehanda TV, Mtukudzi was asked by journalist Pindai Dube for his thoughts on the economic crisis in Zimbabwe.

“I also live in the same conditions as everybody else, whatever struggle is there, I also experience that, I live here, I am a Zimbabwean, I stay here.

“Unfortunately I’m not a politician. I don’t know what to say, I don’t know who is wrong. I don’t know who can make it right. But I think as Zimbabweans we have to be optimistic that its going to be better.”

Mtukudzi has always been reluctant to comment on the political situation in the country.

Although he has been criticised for performing at President Robert Mugabe’s ruling Zanu PF party functions, his camp has also reminded critics that he also performed at opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s wedding reception in September 2012.

Mtukudzi’s refusal to be sucked into the polarised world of politics in Zimbabwe is in complete contrast to exiled music legend Thomas Mapfumo, who has declared he will remain a voice of the people and speak out against the abuses of President Robert Mugabe’s regime. Nehanda Radio

  • Bvuma,he knows.

  • Ndohugwara ka uhwu kkkkkkkk

  • Mdhara chingotaurai pachena kuti zanu yaora babaaa weeeee

  • Bambo taurai chokwadi. Haikona kuhwanda nemunwe!

  • What an idiot

  • samanyanga munoziva kurarama,yo vote is yo secret muchifayisa mazhet

  • See no evil. Hear no evil. Speak no evil. This policy makes you part of the evil.

  • Allow the old man to sing good music don’t bring him into politics. Okay

  • Haaa hazvidi kuti uve politician kuti uone kuti chii chirikukonzeresa hee Tuku wega iwewe haugai?

  • When are we going to save ourselves from this mess .Do we have men in Zimbabwe ?????

  • Mtukudzi is a damn coward. Ushaya inja afihle umpini. The fact that he knows there’s an economic crisis but doesn’t know who is responsible shows that Mtukudzi is ballless and spineless. Unlike his ernstwhile friend Mapfumo who calls a spade or spade. Mtukudzi is a Zanupf apologist. Let me give Mtukudzi some clue on who is responsible for economic meltdown in Zim. The individual responsible for this is the same man who ordered a hit on your only son Sam who was dating his daughter Bona. Need i say more Tuku?

    • Have you ever seen Mapfumo in Harare ????? No he is in exile he can say all he wants and will still be safe.

      The man has contributed in the music industry if he doesn’t want to have say on zim economy and you feel the urge to say something go on and leave this our legend Alone prizzi

    • our legend? Mtukudzi is certainly not my legend. I won’t leave your legend alone. he has gotten his hands dirty as it is by cowardly commenting on the economic issue

  • Tuku is disgraceful… his fans only matter to him because they pay for his shows and music. think about this seriously the next time he has a show near you.

  • Selfish

    Arikudya kwese, kana uri musician and artist wotadza kumirira vanhu warikutambura. Mugodoyi wemunhu

  • All the time I used to think that artists are the voices of the voiceless.

  • Gwara harina mbonje. Hatisi tose tinogona kufira ruzhinji. ZANU inokuwondonga usingachenjereri. I don’t blame Tuku especially after what happened kuna Sam.

  • Tuku hamuchaziva #chikonzera chaita musoro uteme kana makukwata these dayz?

  • Shame he is full of fear I can’t blame him….he lost his son and we all know why

  • pawakaimba bvuma wasakara zvesure yakapfumbuka huruva hadzisi ngano idzi

  • Akavharirwa anofa mdara uyu saka musiyei aite zvokuti agare ari safe. Chinoziva ivhu Kuti mwana weMbeva anorwara

  • He is just being diplomatic, even a grade 0 child knows who is wrong, you don’t need to be a politician to see that Zanu Pf has fucked up the economy

  • Kusvipa kurasvipa iwakaa hakudzinge hwema suduraka iwe suduruka,tsvaga chikonzero chaita musoro ubandeee

  • Ukaona usingazivi kuti who is to blame for the crisis then there is something wrong with tou

  • Apa Mudhara Tuku marasika pane asingazive zvirikuitika here pamwe muri chikwata chimwe chete !

  • You Zimbabweans you cant point a finger at someone for the economic mess,you are all to blame,you vote for zanupf come election that is the fruit of the electrolate.TUKU is nt a politician,if you know is zanupf,just remove zanupf led govt in power.

    • I definitely agree with u. We are cowards. We complain but still
      votes for ZANU pf. Come 2019 Mugabe will win

  • That’s a very good answer why did you ask a such any of-topic question . A good Juno will ask questions relate to his industry . not everyone is politician

  • I don’t blame him,especially if he ponders on what happened to his son.

  • Leave the man alone, he’s only being diplomatic we all know what’s going on in Zim… Let’s say he did mention who’s to blame for the turmoil we’re all in then what! ? Will that make all our problems disappear!? Kwanai mhen…

  • Leave Tuku alone….imi muri kuti gwara muri kuitei? Tese tiri makwara…tiri mboko dzavanhu tese….moda kuti kumuurayisa kuti aita sei….tangai yenyu hondo musiyane naTuku!!

  • he is simply distancing himself from the world of politics . he is sounding more professional .

  • Politics to politicians,music to musicians and gospel to gospel. Let him protect his image. You want him to say something that is out of his boundary,then what?

  • Thats an intelligent reply actually. If i was in his shoes id say the same. Because just like lucky Dube said. The black men say its the white men. The indian say it’s the coloured. Ask Mugabe now he will say its the whites. Ask Bennet he will say its mugabe. Manje so

  • Don’t play dumb old man u know exactly who is to blame

  • Garai pasi munyarare,asi mashaya nyaya here.Siyanai naTuku,siyanai nePolitics,economy coz only time wil heal Zimbabwe.Pray to God fo a healthy life so that u live to see good times coming back to our nation.Everthing is under control of time,so keep CALM AND CELEBRATE LIFE.

    • mashoko makukutu…..wise words

    • Wise words zvako iwe !Mtukudzi adii zvake !Nyangwe akataura zvakonzera kuondonga kwe nyika hazvidzose chinhu kwaari !Musamurwadzise nemashoko he accepted what happened kumwana wake !Anoenda kuchurch uye anoziva kuti we are not meant for this world !Rufu runouya kumunhu wese !Nguva nemafiro ndozvinosiyana !Leave Mtukudzi alone

  • Bvuma wachembera uncle you are good as useless as the old man uncle bhobho

  • But he’s right. He’s being neutral. He’s a musician and not a politician. His fans are from all political parties and so he must not divide them.

  • You don’t have to be a politician to know the truth Oliver Mtukududzi. The truth is staring at you in the face. Come on, you can do better than this.

    • What stance have you taken my sister Flo,leave Tuku alone & show us how brave you are!!

  • If you want to be active in politics come out in public as an individual and tell us who is to blame for the economic crisis. Don’t hide behind other people’s names.

  • Does it needs to be a politician to know the truth which is naked?

  • Well done Tuku wakataura pachikuru uye for your safety. Bt we all know it anyway. Makavaudza kare vakuru vaye kuti bvuma kusakara.

  • I think tuku Is correct. …..you can not point who to blame because we are all part and parcel of the mess….We voted zanu into power after we suffered in 2008….what will make it not to win again. …..zanu calls for 1 million man March then the whole city of hre will be full…..leave tuku alone…..We citizens are to blame

  • Who ever think that Tuku is wrong don’t corrupts people’s minds with your thoughts.Tuku is actually rite because people think that it’s only Zanu pf bring down economic ,try not to pretend like you don’t know the real fact happened Zimbabwe was very good until Tsvangirai surfaces as an opposition he is the one who locked our country it’s only that Zanu pf and tsvangirai are playing country game with people/individuals lives. Only needed now is a way forward to curb this economic crisis not blame game

  • Thts a very mature answer by Tuku,I was him I wld probably say the same. He is an artist and his job is to sing pple expect him to be outspoken and thts not fair. look where Mapfumo is now bcz of being outspoken. imimi murikuti he is a coward wht hv u done to change thing,the reason why most of you(n me included) are outside zim its bcz we accepted tht we can’t cange a thing and wll we need to do is to survive. let’s not expect tooo much from others yet we are alsoo full of apathy. Thts hypocricy!!!!

  • He is the 1who brought in the crisis when he sang that idiotic song Bums wasakara

  • Kusava politician hazvirevi kuti unobva wakapusa kusvika kutadza kuona zviri pachena.

  • U pple leave my legend alone ,he is nt a political analyst .Long live Tuku Music.Admin dnt spoil pple who entertain us .

  • Is there any normal person anoda kuudzwa maproblems e Zim nemunwe munhu????

  • Hapana hugwara apa imi, tuku arikutoziva zvaarikuita papa, pane kuti afire mahara agosiya mhuri nekuda kwei, mhinduro yake yoyo yakatokwana yakadaro, vacho vasiri macowards varipi nhasi, leave tuku alone

  • We know you want to literally sing for your supper bro, good for you. They will be having rallies from now till 2018 Saka there is money to be made. Do not bite the hand that feeds you ya.

  • Nyararai zvenyu samanyanga mungatoitwa zvakaitwa KING PHARO mheno kuti spelling ndiyo here as of our economy poor economic policies , corruption kwete mapondo atirikubirwa ne zrp we talking $15 billion american dollars koti 51% issue , ma sanctions that were brought about because of poor governance kuramba kudyiwa paya pa 2008 tongoti zanu pf ndo koz ye economic meltdown .

  • Papa the economic crisis of the Nation it depending on the old,clueless, tied, leader and he have a song called Bvuma kusakara usada kuhwanda senge pasina zvaunoziva iwe tuku ,chembera zvakanaka ,saka maporofita awanda munyika kana zvadaro ?

  • Pple with voices are quiet,,,/,cowards ,what will happen to the voiceless ones???sies, disgusting

  • The $10k ‘donation’ is now talking! Bought out cheaply, sale sale

  • Asking Tuku such a question is like kubvunza mbudzi yakafuratira kuti ihadzi here or hono (male/female)