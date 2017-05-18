Mtukudzi on crisis in Zimbabwe: “I’m not a politician…I don’t know who is wrong”

Legendary Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi has said he is not a politician and does not know who is to blame for the economic crisis in Zimbabwe.



During an interview broadcast on Nehanda TV, Mtukudzi was asked by journalist Pindai Dube for his thoughts on the economic crisis in Zimbabwe.

“I also live in the same conditions as everybody else, whatever struggle is there, I also experience that, I live here, I am a Zimbabwean, I stay here.

“Unfortunately I’m not a politician. I don’t know what to say, I don’t know who is wrong. I don’t know who can make it right. But I think as Zimbabweans we have to be optimistic that its going to be better.”

Mtukudzi has always been reluctant to comment on the political situation in the country.

Although he has been criticised for performing at President Robert Mugabe’s ruling Zanu PF party functions, his camp has also reminded critics that he also performed at opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s wedding reception in September 2012.

Mtukudzi’s refusal to be sucked into the polarised world of politics in Zimbabwe is in complete contrast to exiled music legend Thomas Mapfumo, who has declared he will remain a voice of the people and speak out against the abuses of President Robert Mugabe’s regime. Nehanda Radio