MSU lecturer ‘killer’ discovered wife was cheating since 2015

By Patrick Chitumba

Midlands provincial education inspector Fred Nyamhanga Shavi (64) who last year allegedly murdered his wife of 14 years, Ms Netsai Ncube, a lecturer at Midlands State University, said he discovered she was cheating on him in 2015.

Shavi of Southdowns low-density suburb in Gweru yesterday told High Court Judge Justice Martin Makonese who is on circuit in Gweru that he discovered in November 2015 that his wife was having an affair.

Through his pro-deo lawyer Mr Esau Mandipa, Shavi who is facing murder charges, has pleaded guilty to a lesser crime of culpable homicide.

He is arguing that he killed his wife in self defence after she tried to attack him with an iron hoe in their bedroom following differences over extra-marital issues.

Shavi said he married his wife in 2001.

“Their marriage relationship was a good one until 2005 when the deceased started to behave differently in that sometimes she would come home late at night and sometimes she would not come home. It was clear that the deceased was engaging in an extra-marital affair.

“Towards the end of November 2015, the accused discovered that the deceased was having an extra marital affair with one Prosper Maburo. He engaged the deceased over the affair and she promised to stop the relationship,” said the lawyer.

Shavi said when the two continued with the affair, he engaged Maburo but nothing changed.

He said he also engaged his pastor over the same issue and asked him to talk to Ms Ncube.

“During the evening of February 26 last year, Pastors Xmas Mutero and Artwell Tapera went to the accused’s matrimonial home together with the deceased so as to solve the marital problem between the two. Some discussions were held but the deceased said she wanted more time to think about the issue before the pastors left around 9PM,” reads the defence outline.

“My wife later joined me in bed after a long time. She later went to the toilet where she again took a long time before coming back armed with an iron hoe which she raised to hit me on the chest while I lay in bed. I blocked the blow before grabbing the tool and hitting her back.”

Prosecutor Mr Mirirai Shumba told the court that on February 27 last year at house number 33 Wentworth Road in Southdowns, Shavi had a misunderstanding with Ms Ncube after suspecting she was cheating on him.

The court heard that Shavi struck Ncube three times on the head using an iron hoe before she fell on the bed.

“After the attack on his wife, Shavi fled to Sanyati, leaving the deceased in a pool of blood and later phoned Pastor Mutero instructing him to go to his home where he found Ncube lying in a pool of blood.

Pastor Mutero then rushed the injured Ms Ncube to Gweru General Hospital, where she later died,” said Mr Shumba. He said Shavi later handed himself over to the police in Sanyati. The Chronicle