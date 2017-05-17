Crimes & CourtsLocal

Woman’s family pays 23 cattle after husband slaughter by cheating wife

By Walter Mswazie

The family of a Masvingo woman who allegedly fatally struck her husband with an axe and burnt his body beyond recognition has paid 13 out of an agreed 23 head of cattle to compensate the bereaved family.

Mavis Madenga

Mavis Madenga (33) of Madenga Village under Chief Mugabe admitted to killing Joseph Marisa (40) on Saturday around 3AM.

Mavis allegedly told investigators that she committed the crime because she could not bear his silence after he discovered she was cheating.

“He should have at least shouted at me,” she allegedly said.

The couple had allegedly argued after Madenga admitted to a prophet at Saint John Apostolic Sect Church that she had slept with six men outside her marriage.

After realising she had killed her husband, Mavis allegedly evacuated the couple’s six children from the hut and set it on fire.

The Chronicle visited Madenga Village yesterday where Marisa was buried.

Mavis’s uncle and village head Mr Simon Madenga (56) said his family shouldered the blame for Marisa’s death and had agreed to compensate their in-laws.

“Our son-in-law was a nice, polite person and out of our eight sons-in-law, Marisa was the best. Our daughter is an adulterous woman and she is responsible for Marisa’s death hence we are paying 23 beasts as compensation,” said Simon.

He said the Madenga family has paid 13 beasts upfront with the animals ready for collection and the balance of 10 to be paid within three months.

The compensation, the village head said, was a mutual agreement born out of love so that the two families could co-exist in harmony after the tragedy.

Marisa’s uncle, Mr Mapope Chisvo, said although life is invaluable, the two families reached an agreement over compensation issues and hailed Madenga’s family for being cooperative.

“The two families have reached a consensus and signed an affidavit without any problem and I’m sure the Madenga family will clear the balance of 10 cattle within the stipulated period. Joseph died a very painful death, struck with an axe thrice before his body was set on fire, it’s very painful. Mourners could not do body viewing as the inferno only left pieces of flesh and bones,” said Mr Chisvo.

Grief-stricken relatives fainted while others rolled on the ground as they struggled to come to terms with the untimely tragedy.

It emerged that the couple were on separation but Mavis had returned three days before the tragedy to look after their six-children as Marisa was away attending a family meeting in Kwekwe.

Simon said he had presided over the couple’s separation, which he said was triggered by Mavis’ infidelity.

Mr Elias Madenga- Mavis’ brother said he was aware of the couple’s marital problems. He described his sister as a woman who did not respect her marriage.

“Marisa was like a brother as we grew up together. Before he married my sister we shared secrets including those of our girlfriends,” said Elias.

“Mavis was not a straight-forward woman. She was accused of engaging in extra-marital affairs and my friend used to always worry especially when he was away from home.”

“He had nicer looking women that he dated before Mavis. If Joseph’s family had decided to bar our family from this funeral wake, I think they were not going to succeed in barring me because I knew Joseph more than some of his family members did. Mavis, my sister, what have you done to my friend?” said Elias bursting into tears.

Mavis allegedly called in the neighbours after her husband’s body had been consumed by the fire.The Chronicle

  • Providence Mpasi huya Kuno lol

    • Lol domestic violence is real. #mennwomenaretrash I have reformed Malcolm Vusani Dube

    • Haha. Good Providence Mpasi I wanted you too see the other side my friend like I said the other day. It’s proper real on both angles now

  • Makubirwa mombe naSatan…

  • Mombe hadziiti munhu kungwadziwa futi makatarisa mombe idzodzo

  • then say women n child abuse

  • Paying for someone else’s sins??U can never kill my own and expect to replace that person nemombe.

    • So what do you do,you’ll revenge?

    • The law will take its course.I wouldn’t to be replaced nemombe kana ndafa

    • The law will take it’s course even after mombe dzapera kuenda kunoripa. Hapana chakakosha kudarika chimwe ipapa.

    • I would ripa if one of my family members did such.Haisi mhosva yangu ndeyake.Let him or her deal with it

    • get her arrested a take the cattles

    • Kana tikaramba kuripa hapana zvavanombotiita.Mhosva ngainangane nemuridzi wayo.Kwete nzinza rese

    • Dzinza rinobatana nengozi kana rikasaripa guyz.ngaaripe apedza oyenda kujere.sei asina kuenda kujere?dai aiva murume akaita izvi handiti aidai akasungwa kare hr akatoendeswa kujere?saka ndiko kuenzaniswa kwemikana pakati pevanhurume nevanhukadzi hr uku,kuti mukadzi auraya murume otadza kuendeswa kujere?

  • Then you hear them saying MaNdebele nywe nyweee

    • don’t mind thoze bloody racists

    • MaNdebele anonyanyisa zvese nokuba nechihure nehunyope

    • Gram,come to roodepoort ,savoy and diplomat ,jhb cbd and see who are selling their bodies.Ubukhikhitha ngobenu.Amasela yini,the most notorious criminals that ever walked on zim soil were chidhumo and that other one including mgabe.

    • Ha ha lawaqala maNdebele batsheleni

    • I never blame the Ndebele womana who poisoned her cousin and burried him in her yard.nor blaming the Masvingo woman who axed her husband.
      Why?
      Becoz when evil spirit rose,it never look what tribe yu ar come ,it only use yu to play evil role,without looking your tribe.

  • shame what an evil woman

  • Hawu kant akahambi ejele loo .acharipa chete ? Soo 23cattle z equivalent to e deadman .

    Let me calculate
    Approx 1 Cow =$600
    $600×23 = $13 800

    Roughly e man was valued -+$13 800

    People know yr value bfo u die

  • Ari bho upstairs here shame rip

  • 👀🙊👹

  • Vekuti mandex nywere nywere muripi

  • ngachishate haa uyu mu sic ngauuye pamaximum timusote

  • Udofo

  • 23 mombe dzitori ryt nekuti mujoni unongofurwa vachitokusiya pasina kana chii zvacho. next year dzinenge dzatova 46

  • Hmm some tribes are very very dangerous shame🤔

  • waripa hako zvepanyika. Ko Mweya wako uchauchenura nei ???????????? Vanhu ngatityei mwari

  • Stupid women I’ve ever saw.

  • PAY WITH YOUR LIFE

  • as long as we keep diverting TOPICS TO TRIBALISM Zimbabwe will never change.how can we form a coalition if we can’t unite on social media