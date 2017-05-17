London Rich Kid filmed using puppy to polish Maserati supercar

By Richard-Hartley Parkinson | Metro |

A man on Instagram has been accused of animal cruelty after he was filmed using a Maltese puppy to polish a Maserati.

He posted that ‘The only way to wash the iconic 6.0 litre #MaseratiMC12 is with 100% natural puppy fur ensuring a proper polish.’

However, despite an assurance that ‘no puppy was harmed in this video – all smiles and tail wags here ‘, there was an angry reaction to the post.

One person wrote ‘abusing innocent puppy’ while another simply wrote ‘twat’.

Others described the video as ‘messed up’ and that he had a ‘garbage mind’ for using an innocent puppy as a chamois on his car.

The RichKidsLondon Instagram account was set up for wealthy young people to share pictures of their lives.

The man behind it told MailOnline: ‘I know these wealthy people, I have spoken to them and now I hang out with all super rich kids at the most exclusive clubs in Mayfair, Knightsbridge and Chelsea.

‘People send me their photos and if I think they’re good enough then I will post their submission.

‘I set it up to motivate everyone to do well and achieve what they want. I get messages every day from people saying my page has made them work very hard to achieve their dream and want to aim for higher.’

