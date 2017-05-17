KFC plans to open shop in Byo

International fast food outlet Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is planning to open a restaurant in Bulawayo reportedly at Zonki’zizwe Shopping Complex.

This will be the fifth branch of the American brand which is being franchised in Zimbabwe by Crispy Chicken Restaurants (Pvt) Ltd.

If all goes according to plan, KFC Bulawayo will be opened in August this year.

So far, KFC has three restaurants in Harare and one in Victoria Falls.

KFC closed its outlets in Zimbabwe during the economic meltdown in 2007 and reopened in 2014 in Harare.

Last year, the Bulawayo City Council received $17 500 from Crispy Chicken Restaurants (Pvt) Ltd to establish a drive through at Zonki’zizwe complex in Bradfield.The Chronicle