Cop bashed at MDC HQ

By Tarisai Machakaire

Two MDC youths reportedly bashed a cop after he parked his car at the MDC headquarters, Harvest House, in central Harare, a court heard yesterday.

Gresham Mpofu, 40, and Muchi Chiwara Muzengesa, 39, denied the assault charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta.

Mpofu and Muzengesa told the court that they were “nowhere near the crime scene on the alleged date and do not operate the business of assisting motorists to find parking space in town.”

Mpofu and Mazengesa’s lawyer Jeremiah Bamu will make an application for discharge at the close of the State case today.

The complainant is Isaac Machesa, a cop stationed at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).

It was alleged that on January 18, Mpofu and Muzengesa were in the company of an accomplice who is on the run controlling vehicle parking and forcing motorists to pay at corner Angwa and Kwame Nkruma Avenue in the capital.

Machesa, who was in police uniform, parked his Nissan Navara at corner Angwa and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue before walking towards QV pharmacy.

The court heard that as Machesa was about to enter the pharmacy, he was confronted by Mpofu and Muzengeza and their accomplice who were holding umbrellas and a spike.

It was alleged that Mpofu and Mazengesa ranted at the cop, demanding that Machesa pay $2 which they had lost because of his vehicle. The cop paid them the $2 parking fee.

The court heard that a misunderstanding arose soon after, and Machesa was assaulted with umbrellas all over his body.

It was further alleged that one of the accused persons then threatened to puncture Machesa’s car tyres with a spike and shatter all windows.

They later left Machesa to proceed into the pharmacy. But when he got out, Mpofu and Mazengesa were waiting for him by the entrance, the court heard.

Machesa rushed back into the pharmacy and reported the case to the police through a phone call.

Police officers rushed to the scene, leading to the arrest of the accused persons. Daily News