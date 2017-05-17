Crimes & CourtsFeatured

Bogus cop slapped with 2-year term

1,432 31

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

A Binga man who stole a police uniform from his friend in a bid to get a free kombi ride to the city centre, was yesterday sentenced to an effective two years in jail.

Teacher steals cop uniform
Teacher steals cop uniform

Thembalenkosi Ndlovu, 26 of Kariangwe Village was convicted by magistrate Tinashe Tashaya on his own plea of guilt on charges of impersonating a police officer and unlawful possession of camouflaged uniform.

Two months were added after the State took into consideration Ndlovu’s previous conviction at the Kadoma Magistrate’s Courts again for impersonating a cop.

In passing sentence, magistrate Tashaya said: “You are an unrepentant criminal who has a previous conviction under CRB1258 in Kadoma. This is your second time to impersonate a police officer and clearly your conduct tarnishes the image of police.

“Wearing a police uniform is a very serious offence, which warrants a custodial sentence. You should therefore be taken out from society before you commit serious crimes in police uniform.”

On May 8 around 6am, the complainant Jabulani Mhlanga, a former cop, was driving a minibus when he picked the accused who was in police uniform at Sokusile Terminus in Nkulumane.

When the accused got into the kombi, the complainant observed that he was not properly dressed in his police uniform by police standards.

The court heard that the accused was putting on a blue police riot trousers with a civilian waist belt, grey police shirt with ZRP inspector rank titles, black civilian shoes and had no cap.

After suspecting that he might not be a bonafide cop, the complainant drove his vehicle to ZRP Drill Hall to alert the police.

Upon arrival, sensing danger, the accused quickly opened the front passenger door and scaled the fence before taking to his heels.

The complainant then hurriedly alerted the police officers who then reacted quickly by chasing him, leading to his arrest along Khami Road. Daily News

You might also like More from author

  • l just feel sorry for this bra
    😂😂😂

  • Sacked army couple sues commanders
    On May 17, 2017 87 0

    40 26 14 Share0 0
    By Tendai Kamhungira

    A married military couple that was dismissed from the force after the wife fell pregnant before serving her first three years has dragged army commanders to the High Court challenging the sacking.

    File picture of Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) soldiers on parade
    File picture of Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) soldiers on parade
    Nester Chidembo and Emmanuel Masendeke are suing Zimbabwe National Army commander Philip Valerio Sibanda, Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga and Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi.

    The two were discharged from the force in February 2013, after Chidembo fell pregnant in contravention of the army policy which forbids members to marry or fall pregnant during the first three years of service.

    Chidembo told the court that her contract of employment had been extended to 2020 after pregnancy tests were conducted and that she had completed her two-year probation period.

    She said prior to the extension of the contract, she had married Masendeke in compliance with Chapter 43 (3) (4) of the standing orders, which allowed members to marry after attaining 18 years of age and to go for maternity leave with pay after serving at least one year.

    Chidembo said that when the amended law came into effect, she had already signed her contract, under conditions which allowed one to fall pregnant after completing one year in service.

    “There is a presumption against retrospective application of the law. In terms of Section 7 of Statutory Instrument 1989, when one is still under a probationary period, one is supposed to be given one month’s notice before being discharged. Such notice was not given.

    “I was not heard before a decision which has a bearing on my legitimate expectation, that is my career was made,” she said, urging the court to reverse the dismissal.

    On the other hand, Masendeke said that he should not have been dismissed, because he had completed the initial three years of service.

    “The law is actually discriminatory since an officer who is in the same position with me is not discharged from the service if he impregnates his wife.

    “The first applicant (Chidembo) is my lawfully wedded wife and such marriage was actually recognised and we were actually allocated married people accommodation after filing the same at my work place,” he said.

    However, the respondents said Chidembo and Masendeke have no basis to be heard before the High Court, as they should have first exhausted internal remedies.

    “…matters on the suitability of Defence Forces members should be appealed or reviewed by the Defence Forces Services Commission established by Section 217 of the Constitution,” the respondents said, further urging the court to dismiss the application.

    “Applicants overlook that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has a mammoth task of protecting the gains of our liberation struggle and in so doing high levels of discipline must prevail.

    “The Zimbabwe Defence Forces is a sui generic (unique) organisation which aspires to achieve its objectives gloriously, a pregnant army cannot withstand the exigencies of a military struggle if the enemy was to strike today.”

    The matter will be heard on Thursday before the High Court. Daily News

  • Our judges mete out harsh sentences for trivial things like wearing a police uniform while murderous corrupt politicians roam the streets. Its shocking this poor guy should have escaped with a warning since he did not commit a crime while wearing the police overalls. His actions were also motivated by the absence of an economy in the country.

  • to get a free kombi ride to the city centre, was yesterday sentenced to an effective two years in jail.

    Teacher steals cop uniform
    Teacher steals cop uniform
    Thembalenkosi Ndlovu, 26 of Kariangwe Village was convicted by magistrate Tinashe Tashaya on his own plea of guilt on charges of impersonating a police officer and unlawful possession of camouflaged uniform.

    Two months were added after the State took into consideration Ndlovu’s previous conviction at the Kadoma Magistrate’s Courts again for impersonating a cop.

    In passing sentence, magistrate Tashaya said: “You are an unrepentant criminal who has a previous conviction under CRB1258 in Kadoma. This is your second time to impersonate a police officer and clearly your conduct tarnishes the image of police.

    “Wearing a police uniform is a very serious offence, which warrants a custodial sentence. You should therefore be taken out from society before you commit serious crimes in police uniform.”

    On May 8 around 6am, the complainant Jabulani Mhlanga, a former cop, was driving a minibus when he picked the accused who was in police uniform at Sokusile Terminus in Nkulumane.

    When the accused got into the kombi, the complainant observed that he was not properly dressed in his police uniform by police standards.

    The court heard that the accused was putting on a blue police riot trousers with a civilian waist belt, grey police shirt with ZRP inspector rank titles, black civilian shoes and had no cap.

    After suspecting that he might not be a bonafide cop, the complainant drove his vehicle to ZRP Drill Hall to alert the police.

    Upon arrival, sensing danger, the accused quickly opened the front passenger door and scaled the fence before taking to his heels.

    The complainant then hurriedly alerted the police officers who then reacted quickly by chasing him, leading to his arrest along Khami Road. Daily News

  • There is no Thembalenkosi Ndlovu in Binga.

    • There are a lot of Ndlovuz in Binga the M.A.P Ndlovu brothers are also from there.

    • Your Binga not the Binga I know.

    • Mebo ndizwa ku Binga ibakwa Ndlovu mbiingi, ani Peter Ndlovu a Madinda Ndlovu bazyayi? They come frm Kariangwe

  • dzopenga ko kana dzaida zvechipurisa dzaingojoina zvechindinindamubata

  • What about bogus president ?

    • which bogus president you sonofabitch

    • How many presidents do we have you dipshit

    • Joshua take back your words how can tell some1 those words after that you know that president is no longer wanted nepovho

    • Don’t be harsh to Joshua please he is proof that education is a privilege a few enjoy in Zim

  • Poverty. Shame

  • Like realy oooh noo poor man

  • The judgement is harsh

  • Haaa why be so harsh for such a trivial trivial crime kumunhu fut aitori zvake in need apa pple who commit real crimes r running scott free munyika.

  • Nekungoda ku saver coin re tax yoh

  • This sentence is too severe. lf this guy has any means he must appeal against it

  • cops and robbers kkkkkk

  • That was too harsh 6months is fair

  • This guy was supposed to get community service. The sentence is too harsh

  • Nid to appeal,lts look at driving cause.Feel for his family yor worship.

  • Why a heavy hand.

  • Too harsh

  • Its unfair ,the judgement is to hash for somebody how was desperate .our welfare is not good in this country. Especially people from our District Binga.#Binga we are people

  • Shamie Shamiso Kats hona nhamo zvaiinoita

  • Paita hutsinye apa