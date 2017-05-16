OpinionFeatured

Why I am no longer Zimbabwean…

5,890 134

By Jean Gasho

I have finally left Zimbabwe, its been a long journey, but like how Ruth left Moab, I did it, and will never look back. As a writer, I have not only left the country physically, but I have left the country emotionally too. During my time off Facebook, this was something I had to reflect on.

Jean Gasho
Jean Gasho

I had got myself too involved with the political situation and other social, spiritual and economic issues facing Zimbabwe, which saw me leave Facebook after some cyber bullying. But my time off Facebook was worthwhile. I chose to go a completely different path and follow my heart and my dreams. Black British Entertainment Network was born.

Today my heart sings a new song, and my tongue is the pen of a ready writer. Some may be offended by my song of praise, but it is my song and I will sing it loud the way I want.

I just love the bible, I love it more because of its controversial verses. It is a mysterious book filled with so much pearls of wisdom that even Christians find offensive. This scripture especially has been my guide as a writer in my journey of leaving Zimbabwe.

Listen, daughter, and pay careful attention:
    Forget your people and your father’s house.
Let the king be enthralled by your beauty;
    honor him, for he is your lord.
The city of Tyre will come with a gift,
    people of wealth will seek your favor, Psalm 45

In my previous life, the one I was 12 years a slave in marriage,  I had the same passions I have today. I loved photography, especially.  But my ex-husband used to mock me each time I asked him to take pictures. I would never have a picture of myself taken without being laughed at or being told what a ridiculous person I was. So I stopped asking for pictures.

Today I have to say to my Boaz, ‘please stop taking pictures’. He carries the camera wherever we go and captures the most beautiful defining moments. Today my 8-year-old son also loves photography. He takes most of my pictures. My daughter too, she always has her phone out, taking selfies and videos of the family. We capture these beautiful moments because we are just happy.

Today I do not have a husband who laughs at me when I have a picture taken.

When I look back at Zimbabwe I see nothing but rejection, pain and sorrow. As a result I have chosen to be the master of my destiny and made a decision to leave my people who always did nothing but pull me down.

I was last in Zimbabwe in 2011, during my 6 weeks stay there, I remember saying to myself, ‘I will never come back to this country again. This is not my home. These are not my people.’

My heart was in the right place, because I never truly belonged there.  Even my children have nothing but grim memories of our last trip to Zimbabwe.

Last week, when we took our latest family pictures, my Boaz sent the  pictures to his family in Ghana. They were all beyond blessed with the pictures. They always say the most touching words to me. They love all my children as their blood.

But my eldest brother-in-law (my Boaz’s eldest brother) was especially moved by the family pictures.

He picked 5 of his favorite pictures, and made a touching tribute, sharing them on his status on his social media for the world to see. He said things which melted my heart. One was that as a mother I do all, and he also said I was the true definition of a woman.

For me I consider this my first official tribute and recognition not only as a mother but as a woman too.

Where I was married before, never once was I acknowledged as a mother.

Each time I would give birth my children would be called derogatory names. I was constantly called a bad useless mother among other names.

So allow me when I say I am no longer a Zimbabwean.

I am a Ruth to a people who are not my people. Even though to them I am a foreign woman, they see me with the eyes God see me.  When I saw the tribute that my brother-in-law did for me, I cried. It meant a lot to me.

For me, as a woman of African origin, that place where I feel belonging is Ghana. The people have nothing but mad love for me. Even when they come to my house, my Ghanaian people shower me with so much love they make my ribs crack with laughter. For a woman who never used to laugh, I treasure their infectious sense of humour. Even Reggie n Bollie who are originally from Ghana said I was their sister.

Since the launch of Black British Entertainment Network (BBE) 3 weeks ago,  I have had mad support from Ghana. They just love and support my work. They see me as a Ruth, on the threshing floor.

I see myself belonging to two of the most powerful empires in the world, Ghana and Great Britain.

My Boaz calls me his Ashanti Queen.

So when I say I am no longer Zimbabwean, understand where I am coming from. You don’t know the road I walked as a Zimbabwean woman.

Ps: For the Zimbabweans who find my articles annoying and want me to stop writing, my advise is simple…stop reading.

You can follow Jean Gasho on her blog Just Jean

  • I love my country but i hate the government.

  • Anomboita nezvei uyu

    • Coincedence Chikanza

      Changes mind and husbands kkkk aane this flat glosti and sh kynda lyk feeling loved up nt known the real niggers rock and shit, ask u shl reiv gean or jean watvr

  • Congratulations l wish l could be in your shoes.The PHD syndrome causes heartache especially when it’s from the people u look up to.Close people can pull u down too.

  • Usadzoke kana tachinja

  • Achadzoka hake kusina amai hakuendwe vakuru vakataura

  • This Gasho is very stupid

    • Truth Saves

      I agree

  • Well fair enough u got your reasons the main thing is to do stuff tht works for YOU,isu vamwe tiriko kwedu kwatisingabvunzwe kunzi”where are you originally from”we don’t have to try to fit in but we just fit in.

  • Girl you think you are hot but you are not. You are Not the only person to be married to a foreigner you don’t shout at people when you are married because you don’t know your future but only God knows it. It’s common to women, A woman can suit any race tribe culture as long as there’s cash so don’t be over zealous what had happened to you once happened to some one and will still happen to others.

  • She is just trying to justify unjustifiable decisions she made. She made lots of mistakes and thus needs to reflect on them without making noise.

  • Fear not ! Tell the truth; this is the guy a real gentleman & a motivator’ urban guy ‘a good friend ‘ the general ‘blood brother i can say halelujah to you and shout out Amen with tears rolling down the face of Oppressed Zimbabweans ‘but one day we shall re_Sing raise up the Flag of Zimbabwe & God Bless Africa!!!!!!

  • I love and i will always be a Zimbabwean no matter what.what i hate about zimbabwe is the current regime.andingarambi mudhara nekuti nhasi auya asina usavi.zvichanaka chete tongoshingirira tirimo mumhuru. #Zim4Ever.

  • l also feel the same .l feel deep pain and l feel unwanted in my motherland

  • who is Jean Gasho??

  • Haiwawo tibvirei ku mhepo zvedu

  • U r ryt

  • Who cases ,ndeye kwako

  • Your choice is not a mistake but in shona they say “natsa kwawabva kwaunoenda husiku”. Don’t forget the word which starts with a “D”– DIVORCE, it happened to many and never think it’s an allergy to you.

  • This trashy article is all about her boaz, whatever that fuck that means, surely all this waffling wasnt necessary uchadzoka pano futi warambwa neboorangoma irori.

  • Is this about Zimbabwe or ex husband and ex inlaws?

  • Touched,,moved

  • Did anyone come after you? I bet no. Judging by the name the bitch isn’t Zimbabwean anyway.

  • Your right to exist in a political, social and economic space cannot be questioned. However your case is a small sample (statistically) to generalize PHD syndrome as prevalent in Zimbabwe.

  • Ukaja nyemba dzakawanditsa unofufutihwa wotanga kusvotiwa. Tikakuti doo pfikira tuhumbato magwereyo ungayagone kuyasimudza iwe. Padako

  • Shey Chikulo huyawo uone zviripano, i guess i was right last time wen i said that story of this Jean Gasho n her vamwene didnt appeal to me. Inzwa zvaarikutaura pano, what do you think n she even says those who feel my articles r annoying stop reading, so it seems she knows she z annoying n she writes whatever she writes to annoy us, she z annoying 4 real!!!

    • I don’t normally comment on other women’s articles but I feel she has not completely healed from her past..why universalising an individual experience to apply to all of Zimbabwe???? Seriously. Tese tashata ngekuti wakashaishirwa nemunhu mumweni nedzinza rake? Hapeno tongoti each to their own..handina kunzwisisa plot yacho kasi

    • Yeah plus wat i dnt like the most z her bragging akuita kunge akutodadira tese tese n bragging abt new family achiita kushambadza amboti agara navo here vanhu ivava kuita kunge atove mubliss. How does she know wat the future holds, i dnt think its right kubva watoshaina zvakadai ini Shey Chikulo

    • Nyange Mugabe ange akaroora Mai vedu Sally haana kumbodada kudaro and up to now we enjoy good kinship ties as in-laws of Ghanaians long after the passing of our dear mom Sally

    • Ane maakore manganiko munhu uyu

    • Kkkkk hameno kut ane makore mangani Diana. But munhu atori nevana already

  • its a condition you are fighting with my sister,but a real solder fights within the conditions,a Zimbabwean is a Zimbabwean in heavens,on earth and beneath the earth,things have to change especially bad things.

  • Sis are you really desperate for attention.Natsa kwawabva kwaunoenda usiku.Love yourself honey

    • There is a song by James Chimombe inoti “Gotsi rutsito”

  • The fact that you are still addressing your message to Zimbabweans proves how strong a Zimbabwean you are.

    • ZIMBO🇿🇼

      Once a Zimbo always a Zimbo 😁😁😁😁

  • Oh, you are now Congolese?

  • Coincedence Chikanza

    I really appreciate your explanations, machinations and all. Your background isnt as ‘normal and as ordinary’ as every ordinary Zimbabwean. You have had a lot to take into your brains and etc and all this will haunt you until you die. All you have to do is, leave the kids to make their own decisions when the time comes. You had decisions made for you and LOOK AT YOU NOW, DAMAGED GOODS! It is my opinion and I like reading your stuff BUT some of it it seems over exaggerated Boaz is there but he is not made of IRON, LETS SEE! Your history NOT you has made you who you have come to be. CONFUSED AND VERY INSENSITIVE, TALKATIVE AND VERY misleading.

  • Zimbabwe is not for cowards

  • Jean wts yo story!

  • People have always migrated but I don’t think it’s wise to burn bridges.

  • Jean Gasho you have such great writing skills, correct me if I’m wrong, aren’t you wasting your time writing about a people stuck in your past?

  • Unoti vakati (Natsa kwawabva kwaunoenda husiku ) vaipenga here

  • Ndikangokuona futi kuZim uchandiguta. #Proudly Zimbabwean

  • Munoda zvinhu sterek kkk isu hatikendenge apa waita zvekuenda kuNewspaper chaizvo kuti vanhu vazive. You live a public life. We don’t care whether you’re gone or still around. Bad you seek sympathisers on a public platform.

  • Read the story first don’t just comment

  • Asi ndiye akagadzira majean? Handimuzivi uyu

  • Where i come from, you don’t burn bridges when you decide to go to the other side, least you might need them on your way back. Your experience might have been traumatic judging by what you are going on about, you don’t burn the whole village just because there is a snake under the rocks. Also judging by your rants I doubt that you were a saint in your previous marriage. If you are happy where you are, why waste time talking about Zimbabwe and your previous marriage. You may want to know also that we are too busy worrying about Zimbabwe to care about you although we wish you the very best across the river were pastures are truly greener, but if you decide to come back, we will still be here😀😀😀

  • This girl is nothing but a prisoner of her own thoughts. What I gather from her story is that she still has nostalgia for Zimbabwe. Its something that she is struggling to hide. Why does she keep on comparing this Boaz to someone who is no longer in her life? I think she want the former husband to respond but I dont think he is going to do that silly thing.

  • Used to like yo writting but this article proves yu are nothing but trash unoshororei nyika yako kudaro musati mukarohwa alag mofunga mangwara tete

  • Who’s is she

  • True

  • I don’t usually comment but I think this woman is the most boring character on facebook and she seriously needs help

  • We do hope u will stop writing about your ex country..enjoy your moment while it lasts but remember that nothing flies forever…home will always be best..as u have written on your last sentence,I will never read any article from a lost soul like u,u need help

  • Hey who is this little woman who writes such stinky p**sy things about abandoning Zim? Who is she?My first time to hear or read about her… Is this another Olinda?/Kim Kardisian/Makosi bitchy attention seeking gimmick?I don’t want to vomit now.

  • ALWAYS PROUD OF OUR COUNTRY NOMATTER WHAT,THE POLICY OF OUR SUPERIOR OF BEING OUR OWN BOSSES AND PROTECTING OUR HARD WON INDIPENDENCE AND SOVREIGNITY7 REMAINS OUR POLICY,TO THOSE WHO ABANDON WE SAY GO AND GO FOREVER,WE WILL STAY WHETHER GOOD OR BAD TILL THE END OF TIME

    • chapwanya

      She doesn’t make one bit of sense this girl. Irrelevant article

  • who even cares about a nonentity who is trying to make a name using social media or newspapers

  • Zveku murmur izvo

  • Mongoitawo muchirangarira kuti zvadyiwa zvinogona kuzobukurwa,saka ngazvirege kuita manyemwe okuvhairira zvasara mundiro nokuti pazvichadzoka zvavamarutsi zvosemesa kuzvidya. Zviye zvaisekwa ndozvinenge zvodyika manje. Batai mashoko

  • Jean has complex issues…!!!

  • Anyway are you the 1st person to do that in this World? Is your business our business in the first place, so why tell us? Any pivotal role you played in Zimbabwe that require reckoning? You a disgrace and as Zimbabweans we disown you as well….

    • My brother lets not lower ourselves to her level. ……I pity her.

    • She definitely needs help this lady. Mentally I think she is not stable….

  • Nxaaa

  • Who is This Jini mukosho? Ndewepi. Ndi RG mugabe here…

  • Good luck and farewell

  • apa vabereki hapana zvavakaita apa ,kuzvara nzenza ,mharapatsetsetse,saskamu..1 word for her uchaifunga nyika yechipikirwa ,yemadzitateguru edu bata muromo vangu

  • Hanziiko

  • Bye bye

  • Who is she Nehanda Radio??

  • Shame home sweet home will never trade Zim for any other country

  • Read the article ndanyatsoshaya essence ye nhaurwa iyi …asi you paid to be published here

  • Tipeiwo mukana tikuda kumupa support

  • Aaah marasika tete. Ura maboko hunozvara ——–

  • Hukama haugezwe nesipo setsvina ….uriwedu weropa iwe, pahukama

  • pfutseki

  • Idzungu kairi Hohodo unozviruza in 2 seconds ukadzokera kwaMutoko #Hohodo

  • That’s good for u

  • Zimbabwe my home

  • I hv a cute wife from Malawi.we are always happy with that but she won’t forget her origin.marriage has no boundary.all weman are the same as well man we are the same.what differs is how we think n do.u wnt forget our natural fruits in Zim.mazhanje,tsubvu matamba.iyo nyama yemhuka .Zimbàbwe is going to be good as before.hapana chinoshamisa kuroorwa wt a foregner

  • Anopenga uyo

  • Grow up

  • What abt Zimbabwean pastors Jean Gasho? Will you still play hide the sausage with them???

  • Kumeso kumbishi

  • Nonsens are u fll fucken beach idiot aibo savelelwa ku facebk yooooh kahlenibo aweee uslima kanti ai ngeke wee sfebe lalela laa awusile uuuu slima sekugcina spukupuku sasekhaya (kumbula ekhaya) wena musi kuhlanya ok kodwa ungalingi usente amagama angasile kuface bk umubedo loo uyaziveza pambi kwabantu ukuthi no brain isithombi sako sengisibonile uuu ayi bandla saze savelelwa neslima sakani lapho wuhlala kona ungazitsheli kakhulu ngoba awusile cici yooo ngeke nangu umuntu#kodwa uyabeda ngyakutshela kusuka namuhlanje uyahlanya ungiqolele bandla (enda kumba iwe imbwa yasisi)

  • The bleaching has now got into her head

  • chapwanya

    If that is what you have decided to do why write about it. You regard other nations as great and abandon your own. Some of us live in foreign countries but still love and miss our country. Mombe yemashanga paucharambwa ku Ghana ikoko usadzoke wakadzungaira.

  • Kokungoenda wakanyarara nhai… Isu takangoenda tisina kana kuridza bhero.

  • I love people who are tenacious. .
    Home is home no matter kune varoyi nemhondi.. I will not renounce my home

  • Coincedence Chikanza

    AKATORWA NE ZOMBIE HAAKUWANA ATTENTION KWAYO MWANA UYU
    KAAKUPENGEREKA
    I really appreciate your explanations, machinations and all. Your background isnt as ‘normal and as ordinary’ as every ordinary Zimbabwean. You have had a lot to take into your brains and etc and all this will haunt you until you die. All you have to do is, leave the kids to make their own decisions when the time comes. You had decisions made for you and LOOK AT YOU NOW, DAMAGED GOODS! It is my opinion and I like reading your stuff BUT some of it it seems over exaggerated Boaz is there but he is not made of IRON, LETS SEE! Your history NOT you has made you who you have come to be. CONFUSED AND VERY INSENSITIVE, TALKATIVE AND VERY misleading.

  • Uri benzi renzenza Ghana inoshamisirei

  • Farewell thee.You will not be missed.

  • Sisi you are not the first and last to go through those things you stated in your article and you are not the first person to be married to a foreigner but to deny your identity thats a shame, good luck ex-Zimbabwean #Proudly Zimbabwean

  • Who is this young lady who sounds like a lunatic.Let’s do our cost benefit analysis on this lady.She is a nobody.so,what value does she take away from us that calls for our worries?If it had been Morgan Tsvangirai leaving Zimbabwe we would worry or if it had been Robert Mugabe dead we would celebrate for a lifetime well spent selfishly. Why should we worry about people of no fixed aboard.

    • I didn’t finish that rubbish she wrote haa shez really a non entity but has shez quite disgusting

  • See, you’re too bitter for your own good

  • Mhengera pa facebook iyi kkkkkkk.This woman is clearly not right in the head.She’s always projecting like people who suffer from certain mental disorders.If nobody comments on her articles she’ll lose it completely.

  • Yahambinja…

  • Truth Saves

    Hahahahahahahah….who cares enda. We don’t care, we lose nothing and gain less nose. Wamwe takabuda takanyarara…bye bye, l hope you are not going to write another article titled, ” l am back.” ✋🏾👋👋👋👋👋👋👋

  • Aaah Gean?

  • Dont throw stones when u live in a glass house.

  • She is just a maid don’t be fooled by this foolish girl.

  • Vanhu vakawanda vanopenga but the prblm they go around without any diagsnosis

  • I’ve read some of this sistas posts and seen her videos, people show her some sympathy she is a tortured soul….The good news is she is not beyond redemption she just happens to be another attention seeker. ….shes troubled.

  • Mwana iwe uri dofo unotukirira isu tiri kuno kwedu kwavakabva.danger iropo pauri inyaya yekuchembera uko kuri kuti zuva nezuva “huya hendeee”uchange uri ambuya Dhori. Picture yako iyo tinenge takutokushaya iwe.

  • Jean Fadzai Gasho, you will always live and die a Zimbabwean. You can and will never be anything other than Zimbabwean.
    There are three things I would like you to do.
    1. The children that you are so much proud of , they are Zimbabweans, please do not deny them their birth right.
    2. Nomatter how cruel your mother in law was, she remains your children’s grandmother.
    3. You must go to Ghana and let the children come to Zimbabwe, the country of their forefathers.
    4. Never trust the Ghanaians with your daughters, they might sexually abuse them. My advice to you is to take the children back to their father and have your own kids with the love of your life.
    5. Zimbabweans are very loving people, examples are your mother, father, brothers and sisters you have decided to turn your back on.
    6. Do not be a disgrace, to turn your back to your own people because of a Ghanaian man, all normal people, I mean women, they take pride in visiting their homeland with their husbands, but you have found it wise to make UK and Ghana your homelands.
    7. Your Black British Entertainment shows that it is not British but it is African people living in Britain, so you are still an African, a Zimbabwean for that matter. No matter what citizenship you might acquire, you will always be called a British of Zimbabwean origin or a Ghanaian from Zimbabwe.
    8. Zimbabweans never pulled you down, but it is you who refused to listen to advice. There are a lot of Zimbabweans out there who are so happy that the Z in them is burning bright.
    9. BBE must not promote or entertain Zimbabweans because they are not a people.
    10. As a step mother, you shall have to work extra hard to please your new people but your children will now be zvibvandiripo, they have no inheritance in Ghana. Let not the children leave their Zimbabwean culture and traditions.
    11. Are you leaving Lameck? Is there Lameck in Ghana?

  • Eish ini inhamo hayo ndinotoshuvira kugara kwedu kwandisingabvunzwe passport kwandoita madiro

  • 100% annoying

  • In short tell us nyaya yacho yaJean uyu

  • Who is she,,making unnecessary significance by uttering rubbish. Behave yourself gal coz vakomana can visit you anytime kana vada havo..there is nothing special by being in a foreign land..we have been in places but now back home..Natsa kwawakabva

  • Uyu ngaandorwarira kwakaroyiwa, akamuroya akafa, dai arimupenyu ayimuroyonura, haungapisi musha nekuti washanya, ko paunodzoka uchagarepi nhai I we fuza?

  • That’s the problem with bitches when they start earning extra dollars.

  • Shame grow up sister , since u still want zimbabweans to hear u it means ur stil zimbabwean . home is home