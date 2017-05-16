Highlanders vs Dynamos match abandoned – in pictures

By Stanford Chiwanga | The Chronicle |

No one will remember the beauty of a goal that was scored by Highlanders FC captain Rahman Kutsanzira against Dynamos yesterday at Barbourfields Stadium after second assistant referee Thomas Kusosa allowed a Christian Epoupa goal, deemed to have been scored from an offside position by Bosso fans, to stand.

What people will recall is the ‘offside’ goal and the chaos after.

A lot has been said; a lot is being said and will be said about the abandoned match by journalists, pundits and fans when the result of the blockbuster match is determined in the boardroom by the football administrators.

In the meantime, here are the best pictures from the aborted match.