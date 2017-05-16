SportsFeaturedNews

Highlanders vs Dynamos match abandoned – in pictures

By Stanford Chiwanga | The Chronicle |

No one will remember the beauty of a goal that was scored by Highlanders FC captain Rahman Kutsanzira against Dynamos yesterday at Barbourfields Stadium after second assistant referee Thomas Kusosa allowed a Christian Epoupa goal, deemed to have been scored from an offside position by Bosso fans, to stand.

The calm before the storm

What people will recall is the ‘offside’ goal and the chaos after.

A lot has been said; a lot is being said and will be said about the abandoned match by journalists, pundits and fans when the result of the blockbuster match is determined in the boardroom by the football administrators.

In the meantime, here are the best pictures from the aborted match.

Highlander’s team line up

 

Dynamos team line up
Roderick Mutuma made national team defender Elisha Muroiwa and the other Dynamos defenders sweat yesterday with his direct play
Highlanders finally turned their dominance into a goal in the 23rd minute with skipper Kutsanzira scoring from outside the box after receiving a pass following a corner kick by Allen Gahadzikwa.
This boal boy could not help it but celebrate a Highlanders goal against Dynamos in a match played at Barbourfileds Stadium in Bulawayo .(Picture by Eliah Saushoma)
That feeling after beating the Dynamos goalkeeper…
Akbay can’t help but hug Captain Marvel

Lloyd Mutasa and Biggie Zuze plot an equaliser after Kuntsanzira’s strike
Almost 2-0: Muroiwa gets the better of Mutuma as he is about to pounce
And then the chaos after that ‘goal’
Was he protesting or making fun of a grave situation? We still can’t tell.
Akbay tries to calm the fans but his attempt was abortive
Mutasa gives Tonderai Mateyaunga some instructions when the match was stopped.
He obviously thought the match was going to resume – here he talks to his Captain Ocean Mushure.
They tried to find a way to restore calm but to no avail
Match officials among them lines man(right) who caused skirmishes at Barbourfileds Stadium .

  • Tororo

    Biased pictures and comments always about Bosso and then finally ‘the linesman that caused the chaos’ I hope today you appreciate that it was not an offside.

  • lot chitakasha

    Sad..it looked like a carnival atmosphere, good crowd too. The Zpsl needs this fixture but not when it ends like this…something must be done. I have suggested in one article the following measures…deploying plain clothes police officers among the supporters to fish out trouble causers, a special unit of officers who gather intelligence and keeps track of hooligans, starting the match early say 12 pm to stop the excessive consumption of alcohol before matches, banning the sale of alcohol in the vicinity of the match, empowering clubs to ban known trouble causers, CCTV at all grounds..this is a massive business opportunity for potential contractors, engaging the die hard trouble prone supporters..they are well known in the community, talk with them, allow them to educate other supporters..reformed hooligans can have more impact on other supporters..education is key. In the case of this fixture it is important to address the under the belly issues which make the match toxic..the tribal, political and regional issues which rumble under the surface..talking openly about these will help. The media which also stop the obsession with the Battle For Zimbabwe headline..they might be thinking about the battle on the field but football matches can be turned into proxy wars. The above measures were implemented in the English game when hooliganism was a cancer, it has been contained. Good luck to all stake holders in saving this fixture and Zimbawe football at large.

    • Badoo

      You can’t deploy plain clothes police details among Highlanders fans, lest you want them stabbed one by one.