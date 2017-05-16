Drug mule a flight risk: Prosecutor

By Fungai Lupande

A self-proclaimed prostitute who was arrested at the Harare International Airport with 3,8 kilogrammes of cocaine worth $304 000 concealed in 11 shirts in her luggage was yesterday denied bail.

Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza ruled that the woman, Beauty Mutashu, was a flight risk.

She was remanded to May 19 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

In her bail application, Mutashu (32) told the court that she was sent to collect suitcases in Brazil by a woman by the name Mil- dred.

“I did not know about the cocaine; I just thought I was carrying clothes. Everything was sealed,” she said.

“May the court consider me for bail because I have a child who is sitting for this year’s Ordinary Level examinations.

“I also have another child who is writing Grade 7 examinations and I fear that during my absence they will end up being prostitutes like me.”

Opposing bail, prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa said Mutashu was of no fixed aboard and had given the investigating officer addresses of lodges.

“Accused is facing a serious offence with a mandatory sentence of 15 years,” said Mr Mutizirwa.

“There is overwhelming evidence considering that the cocaine was recovered from her bags. She will flee if released on bail.”

In response, Mutashu said she engaged in prostitution at a lodge in South Africa to fend for her family.

“When I came back to Zimbabwe I was at a lodge again doing my prostitution business but the Waterfalls address I gave is where my family is,” said Mutashu.

It is alleged that on May 12 this year, CID Drugs and Narcotics received information that Mutashu was coming from Brazil with cocaine. She was aboard Emirates flight EK 713.

It is alleged that she had two bags and upon being searched, detectives recovered an aluminium foil containing cocaine.

The drug was reportedly concealed in 11 new shirts.

The cocaine weighed 3,8kg and was valued at $304 000. Mutashu is the third woman to appear in court charged with possessing cocaine.

In March this year, Fungai Maguta (39) was sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling into the country 274 grammes of cocaine worth about $22 000.

She arrived at the Harare International Airport aboard Emirates Flight EK 713 with the cocaine hidden in her bottom.

On Wednesday a court will hear the bail application of a South African woman, Isaura Masinga (40), suspected of trafficking cocaine in Zimbabwe.

She was aboard the same flight and the court heard that ingested body packs were detected in her stomach. The Herald