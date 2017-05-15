Opinion

Zanu PF regime is now a mafia organisation

4,074 19

By Obert Gutu

Recent press reports to the effect that Zanu PF has splashed no less than US$60 million in importing brand new motor vehicles and buses for their 2018 election campaign are most startling and indeed,extremely worrisome and disturbing.

Obert Gutu
Obert Gutu

The MDC,being a social democratic political party that believes in constructing and moulding a responsible and law – abiding welfare state,would like to register its utter contempt and complete disgust at the profligacy and financial impropriety that has become the hallmark of the collapsing and faction – infested Zanu PF regime.

Fundamentally,the source of the money that Zanu PF used to purchase more than 365 motor vehicles and buses remains shrouded in secrecy.The MDC also calls upon Zanu PF,as the ruling party, to provide proof of whether import duty was paid for these imported vehicles and if so,how much was paid,where and when.

Our own investigations as a political party have discovered some very scary facts about this recent acquisition of motor vehicles by the Zanu PF regime.We are thoroughly convinced that the source of the money that was used to import the vehicles borders on high level and institutionalised criminality.

Illicit diamond sales and the illegal sale of the country’s wildlife are the most likely source of the money that Zanu PF used to import these vehicles.We also have it on very good authority that Zanu PF did not pay import duty for these vehicles and in this respect,therefore,we challenge the revenue authority,ZIMRA,to provide concrete and credible proof that import duty was paid.

In fact,the ruling elite within the rabidly corrupt Zanu PF regime is in the habit of smuggling various items and commodities for their personal use and also for the supplies to their various struggling business enterprises.Put bluntly,smuggling being practised by Zanu PF as a political party and members of the ruling elite is costing the country millions if not billions of United States dollars in lost revenue every year.

Only the small political fish and ordinary Zimbabweans are bearing the honourable task of paying import and customs duty when they bring in goods into Zimbabwe.The big political gladiators within the Zanu PF regime hardly,if at all,pay customs and import duty when they bring in goods from their several and apparently endless shopping trips abroad.

Zimbabwe has virtually collapsed into a fully – fledged Mafia state in which the ruling elite is answerable to no one.As a result of the rampant high level smuggling that has become the norm in the country,essential government services such as the provision of affordable health and education facilities for the majority of the people cannot be adequately funded by the national treasury.Our national roads as well as the railway system have all but collapsed due lack of regular rehabilitation and maintenance.Essentially,therefore,the Zanu PF regime has mutated into a rogue and completely irresponsible Mafia outfit.

The people of Zimbabwe deserve to be governed by a responsible,honest and law abiding political party and of course,Zanu PF doesn’t fit into this bill.The time for change is now! The people of Zimbabwe have suffered enough.

 

You might also like More from author

  • Gordon Brown once said so.hurumende yematsotsi

  • it has always been

  • maybe the 15bil is coming back through another door or name.

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • It has always been a mafia squad! But its days are numbered. The mafia boss is obviously being incapacitated by nature. I bet the thugs don’t trust each other! The time bomb is ticking 5 4 . . .

    • You took the words right out of my mouth!

    • ZimMatata

      Just exactly how is it coming to an end? Wishful thinking. Come 2018 Elections the murderers and thieves have a new mandate to loot. Cry the beloved country.

    • Nomusa Garikai

      Have you ever stopped to ask why Tsvangirai failed to implement the reforms so you and me could have vote out Zanu PF in 2013?

  • If it was in SA an independent investigation was going to unearth everything and ZIMRA boss was going to be charged by the judiciary and dismissed from the post straightaway.But being Zim Zanu pf captured everything even the judiciary.

    • Nomusa Garikai

      True but why did MDC fail to implement the reforms during the GNU? It is all very well Gutu talking about Zanu PF being a Mafia party now when he is powerless to do something to remove the regime from office. He and his MDC friends had the chance to remove the regime and wasted it!

  • These people are thieves they don’t even pay duty people must open eyes and stop voting zanu they literally destroyed the once best southern African country

  • Gutu that is not your business!come and join ZanuPF,then you will know where ZanuPF got the fleet of cars

  • 2

  • Our pockets are loaded with bond notes while theirs are full with real money that they collected using these notes, bahlakaniphele eceleni laba

  • This Gutu likes playing the political commentator when he is meant to be a Political player on the field.

    If Zanu-pf is busy acquiring cars what is his party doing to match Zanu-pf moves like this one? Zanu-pf requires man to man marking sir

  • Nomusa Garikai

    Gutu you are just a hypocrite, you had the chance to implement the democratic reforms which would have stopped Zanu PF rigging elections and all this looting. Why did MDC fail to get even one reform implemented in five years of the GNU?

    If you lot had not contested the 2013 elections even when you could see for yourselves that the elections would be rigged Zanu PF would have been forced to implement the reforms.

    “The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn’t now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections,” explained Senator Coltart.

    “The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.”

    You are talking of Zanu PF being a mafia party and yet you are busy preparing to contest next year’s elections for the same reason you contested 2013 elections – greed. As long as Zanu PF throws at you these few gravy train seats you are going to continue contesting the elections and pay lip service to implementing the reforms.

    “The people of Zimbabwe deserve to be governed by a responsible, honest and law abiding political party and of course, Zanu PF doesn’t fit into this bill. The time for change is now! The people of Zimbabwe have suffered enough,” you say.

    Yeah right! Name one democratic change MDC has brought to the nation in all its years in politics?

    If the people of Zimbabwe are ever going to have free and fair elections then they must stop these opposition opportunists contesting flawed elections and thus starve Zanu PF the legitimacy they are giving the regime by participating. The opportunists are contesting for the few gravy train seats Zanu PF gives away and they do not care the high price the nation is paying for those seats!