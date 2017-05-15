Highlanders charged over hooliganism

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have summoned Highlanders to appear before the disciplinary committee following incidents of hooliganism that occurred at Barbourfields on Sunday during their clash with bitter rivals Dynamos.

PSL, in a statement released Monday afternoon, said Bosso have been charged for breaching the Premier Soccer League rules and regulations.

The match was abandoned in the 42nd minute amid chaotic scenes when the home side’s fans protested against the visitors’ equaliser arguing they had scored from an offside position.