Highlanders charged over hooliganism

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have summoned Highlanders to appear before the disciplinary committee following incidents of hooliganism that occurred at Barbourfields on Sunday during their clash with bitter rivals Dynamos.

PSL, in a statement released Monday afternoon, said  Bosso have been charged for breaching the Premier Soccer League rules and regulations.

The match was abandoned in the 42nd minute amid chaotic scenes when the home side’s fans protested against the visitors’ equaliser arguing they had scored from an offside position.

  • MANDEVERE

    • What makes you think it was Ndebeles?? Paranoid!!!

    • Bhekumuzi Bkzee Ncube yu hed wat he is trying to say the spelling doesnt matter

    • Endai munomhangara kumapurisa Bonnie Ndlovu

  • Dynamos n Highlanders its a game of tribalism

  • Why

  • They better come up with a professional, fair & reasonable verdict!!!

  • Zifa should our soccer they are the reason why there is always such violence in our soccer,the referee also should be summoned as well.

    • wat wrong did the ref did the goal was a clear one no offside only that yu dont know the rules of the game bt violence only

    • I don t like dzvinyu, but that ball came frm an opponent. Clear goal

  • they must be charged heavily if it means playing in an empty stadium let it be who cares

  • If that goal was nt an offside it means in Zim there is nothing called an offside, they must ban the word offside.

  • Poupa was in an off side position yes but the ball was deflected from a Highlanders defender and that automatically put him on side which the referee got right and awarded a legitimate goal. People must know football not just arguing from a supporter point of view.

  • All those people who threw izigubhu and caused violence are not bosso fans, they are just hooligans and tribalists hiding behind the name of soccer. Now this costs the club and it’s thina ama true fans. Vele elikwenzileyo ku Rongo, Kade sizabadla 2-1

  • vele bayasizonda. 2013 Matemera added 8 mins n made sure Dembare eqaualised, 2015 Muzanenhamo scored n referee ruled offside whilst he was onside, last year our Chairman n PSL Chairman was suspended over stupid charges n Kenny Mubaiwa was appointed Chairman. Kodwa ke #Ayisoze_ibulawe!

  • Wen is e Dembare s appeal to play in an empty stadium going to be heard…. Yu think we hv forgotten

