South Africa woke up to the news that former Generations star Mandla Hlatshwayo has died after being shot at a Pimville nightclub on Sunday night.

Jozi FM boss Mpho Mhlangu posted confirmation of Hlatswayo’s death on Twitter.

From 1999 to 2006, he played the role of Siphiwe Phosa on the SABC1 soapie Generations.