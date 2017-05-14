Yadah FC lose again

By Alwyn Mabehla

Football can be really be cruel. That’s exactly how Yadah FC will probably look at their clash against visiting Chicken Inn yesterday.

A share of the spoils could have sufficed for both teams, as no team deserved the full points really.

Both teams played like bunch of primary school boys going about their midweek kick around and the match was eventually a big yawn until midfielder Innocent Mucheneka scored an unlikely winner for the visitors with what was virtually the last kick of the game.

Even Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo admitted that his side were not at their usual self as they struggled to break down the home side.

“We have won yes and I think it’s down to our impressive away form. We have won all games on the road and also I complacency crept into the boys especially considering that they watched this side being beaten 7-2 in Bulawayo last week,” Gumbo said.

“Also we were missing about seven players through injury but I think Yadah did well, they played much better than they did last week against Bantu. But I never doubted that we would win this game.”

Going into yesterday’s match all eyes were on the Yadah FC technical area, and at least there were some changes.

Themba Ruzive came in as stand-in coach for the home side — but Jairos Tapera’s fate remains clouded in mystery.

Former coach Kudakwashe Masawure — who guided Yadah FC into the Premiership — was also on the bench albeit as a “physic trainer”.

The game itself was stripped bare of any excitement, quality at least the entire opening half.

For Yadah they would have been proud of the way they exerted themselves following last week’s shameful outing in which they were given a thorough shellacking by Bantu Rovers in Bulawayo.

In that match, Yadah travelled to Bulawayo missing their entire technical team, and like “lost sheep” the 7-2 hiding sent social media into overdrive with the Walter Magaya side being ridiculed with all sorts of mockery.

Chicken Inn on their part didn’t display their usual flair as a number of regulars like Darryl Nyandoro, and Clement Matawu were not in the team.

The handful of fans who paid their way into the National Sports Stadium perhaps were the most hard done after paying their way to watch a match that lacked intensity and energy.

The real value for entertainment was probably the Yadah FC fans who tried in vain to cheer their boys to give them a better show worthy of their loud voices.

The two teams just didn’t show up really as they blew hot and cold and it was certainly a thoroughly dispiriting show performance from both sides.

Players like Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Teenage Hadebe, Kudakwashe Gurure and Obadiah Tarumbwa played as if they had weights in their ankles and struggled to make use of the wider National Sports Stadium pitch.

In the end, a lapse in concentration deep in injury time proved costly for the home side as they allowed Mucheneka to ghost in from the blind side to tap in, what proved to be the winner.

Ruzive played down the absence of Tapera, insisting his side are doing well despite losing their third match on the spin.

“I thought we played very well and could have won the game but the right back somehow lost his cool and allowed their player to cross the ball from, which we conceded,” he said.

“We are disappointed to lose but then we aren’t dropping our heads because we are doing what we have been doing when coach Tapers was here, I’m sure he will be back, for our next game against FC Platinum.” Daily News