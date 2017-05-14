OpinionFeatured

I commiserate with Charamba but we also need closure – Patson Dzamara

11,517 57

By Patson Dzamara

I learnt with sadness about the death of Mugabe’s spokesperson, George Charamba’s wife, Idaishe. I wish to extend my sincere condolences to him and his entire family on the passing of his wife.

Dr Patson Dzamara (Picture by Mail & Guardian
Dr Patson Dzamara (Picture by Mail & Guardian

Notwithstanding that, my mind is still inundated with cold and crass words uttered by Charamba regarding Itai’s abduction. Charamba persistently made fun of Itai’s heinous abduction by ZANU PF.

It is unfortunate that despite our efforts to engage the government and to find closure, Charamba continued to make fun of Itai’s disappearance.

Several times, he stated that Itai’s disappearance was fake, alleging that he is hiding in Tsvangirai’s house and that Mugabe is too busy to pay attention to such a trivial matter.

Charamba’s crude remarks irked me together with many other Zimbabweans because we know they were not only irresponsible but untrue.

We know that Itai’s disappearance has everything to do with the political party Charamba belongs to, ZANU PF. However, we remain confident that the truth will come out one day.

Inspite of that, I commiserate with Charamba and his family. I know what they are going through although they at least have some sort of closure. They have a body.

Losing a loved one is never an easy experience and I am sure Charamba feels exactly how we feel about Itai’s abduction and continued missing.

In our case, whatever they did to Itai, there is no closure to talk about. Everyday we grapple to answer a myriad of questions rubbed into our faces as a result of his disappearance.

Individuals like Charamba must help us to locate the truth for the sake of closure. If they can utter such irresponsible and inconsiderate statements, they surely can help us locate the truth.

My family and families of many Zimbabwans who were abducted and killed by ZANU PF operators also need closure. I hope this serves as a stark reminder to anyone, especially our brothers and sisters in ZANU PF that what goes around comes around and that there is just but one God.

This God has a way of making sure that people reap what they sow. We are human before we are anything else.

Patson Dzamara

You might also like More from author

  • wafa wamama fullstop

  • Siyanananazvo iwe

    • Unodaro coz hausi hama yaItai, it pains mumwe wangu if he is someone so close to you like a brother. May u try to keep these phrases to yourself rather dicouraging someone looking fo answers and closure about his loved one.

    • No baba you didn’t get my point. I meant him sympathising with the death of Charambas wife.

    • Ummmmm Manu!!

    • No baba you didn’t get my point. I meant him sympathising with the death of Charambas wife.

  • Chawana munzanga mawa chirikwatu.

  • True.vanomama chete vanhu ve Zanu.1by 1 Mugabe is not God.keep on praying him

  • Politician bwoy,yuh reap wat’chu sow…mi know seh no sin will go unpunished

  • Excellent words Dr P Dzamara they r reaping already

  • Dai vanhu veZanu vatofa 2 pazuva vakurumidze kupera

  • Lol i think u said mugabe #Rip_comrade

  • no she z nt dead bt in th house of………..

  • Tru cadre

  • Bt patson ndiudze zvaakataura about your brothers abduction?thn ndoudza zvekutaura .hapana chekunyengerera

  • to my surprise, death can’t touch mgabe

  • Zimbabwe is such a sad nation. I weep for her. What has happened to us. It’s almost as though Zanu PF have ripped the heart out of us. Oh Lord please have mercy on us. Please. How does someone – anyone – joke about the tragedy that Zimbabwe has become. My heart is so sore for Itai’s family. Where does all.this cruelty come from? I too commiserate with the Charamba family on their loss as I know what it feels like to.lose loved ones. And I hope Charamba hard insensitive heart becomes a little softened and that he will repent and see what terrible part he has and is playing in the deep suffering of a nation..

    • Tell that to zanu pf

    • zanu pf ma 1 ko havaoni here kuti Tatambura

    • my bro you are wasting your words, zvezanu rega zvife zvikupera padiki padiki, vaiti zvimwe vanofa mabgwe aora but we a witnessing death of at least 1 or 2 who are from the clan of satan, hell is very thirsty these days… Hamheno ikoko, ngazviende nesuwo tinotofawo but tee tichitoda Kurarama

    • Ruvimbo Jonas Zanu yapinda papi pakufa kwemudzimai uyu? Mwari ngavakuwanire nyasha

    • You can’t talk to Zanu PF. If they’d really listen to the heart of the nation maybe things would be a tad different

  • Atleast he knows that his wife is dead what about iTai Dzamara’s family???

    • The unswered question and very sad for charamba I dont feel srry this is the man controbute in itai’s dispearance, charamba he murder his wife so ndomene haichemerwe

  • My deepest condolences on this your sad day Cde. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

  • Zanu chironda chinorwadza nokuvava

  • olivia waz also a victim guys.

  • Dai rafa nairo charamba racho

  • Vanhu mune problem munozotora dambudziko rekurasikirwa nehama senzira yecampain sure mungacampainer nerufu rwemunhu iiiiii guys,kungoinda pastudio 7 hanzi toda Itai

  • razor blade

    Well said Dr Patson Dzamara. RIP Mai Charamba but I hope the chief Matibili puppet george Charamba realises that it is not clever assisting the abuse, terror and looting of our country by bumlicking a shameless and evil country rapist like Matibili!!

  • Hanzi main actor haafe..

  • Pulling a Lameck on social media

  • She was his second wife. Mai Rujeko is still there

  • painful

  • Any 1 related to ZANU handi chemi asi kuti dai zvafa zvose ,amama uyo

  • Zanu yatidzidzisa kusatya rufu huye kusaita hanya nemhunu asiri hama yako sekuti vanongokoshesana pahukama hwavo,,,, saka ndongoti “pamberi nokufa ma comrades ”
    kana ini nditoriwo mufi oneday!!
    ini ndoti nenhamo kumhuri yakazvagwa mkadzi waCharamba kwete kwaCharamba hakuna kufiwa,vakatokwana zvavo.

  • Shame, may her soul rest in peace

  • s

    MUGABE DOES FEEL ANY PAINT WHEN PEOPLE DIE, LIKE THE DEVIL. IN MANY CASES HE IS HAPPY.

  • zvaiwanangwarati kudya irere

    • Tanaka Mpofu

      We APPRECIATE THE PAIN DEMONSTRATED BY zIMBABWEANS. However, death is not good for any body even a murderer. My sincere condolences to Mr Charamba. He is merely a worker who has to work for his family. To Olivia, please rest in peace.

  • Vanhu vakaipa hamuvapedzi kana akati dhii iye mudhara uyu pane mumwe satani akatomirira replacement, nunofaririra pasina,

  • Siyananawo mapenzi ayo

  • Everyday a high profile person is dying its either a former freedom fighter,government official ,provincial hero etc.Am saying this because I dont miss any ZBC news bulletin .My question is at this rate nhai Ishe wangu ndiani achasara ?Ishamhu rudzii yakandwa kwatiri/kwavari? Zimbabweans must know that government positions does not make one a super human .

  • Mukanya

    The “LAMECK VERSION” is more appropriate Partson Dzamara……….. duzvi harisi chikendi keke!!!

  • True bro who cares for lucifer

  • Wat goes around comes around,any sane person cannot joke about death!