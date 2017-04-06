Usher snubs Black Coffee

South African DJ, Black Coffee says a collaboration with Usher Raymond fell through because the multi-award winning American artiste felt the song Coffee sent him was not ‘African’.

During a recent interview with Metro FM, Black Coffee revealed that he almost worked with Usher while he was in New York.

“While I was in New York, I met up with Usher’s manager,” said the DJ.

“Obviously, [he said], ‘let’s work, let’s work, we like the African vibe.” I’m like, ‘Cool, let’s do it.”

Black Coffee got on the phone with Usher, and told the R&B star he had a song for him already.

“I sent the song,” said Coffee.

The next day, he got a response from Usher’s manager saying: “No, he thinks the song is a bit too modern, he wanted something African.”

“I’m like maybe not,” said Black Coffee with a nonchalant shrug.

“I don’t know what Africa is to him, but to me Africa is something different, we’re not in the jungle right now, you know. Africa is different, Africa is a totally different place.”

“For other people, they still want to hear the bongos and the congas,” he continued.

“I’m cool to do that, but only if it fits. For me if I want to do something with you, this is the vision I have, you know. So, the song might not happen because I’m not African enough. The Chronicle