Jah Prayzah, Mafikizolo collabo: Is it worth the hype?

109 96

By Bruce Ndlovu

Just after midnight on Wednesday while most of his fans were in the restful embrace of sleep, Jah Prayzah released the song and video Sendekera, his much anticipated blockbuster collaboration with Mafikizolo.

As the sun crept up the eastern part of the sky early Wednesday morning and fans began shedding the bliss of sweet dreams or shaking off the terrifying grip of nightmares, word began spreading that finally Jah Prayzah’s team had let loose the collaboration that all had been waiting for.

By mid afternoon, when the sun had risen to its full blinding brilliance, social media had done its work and many were scrambling to listen to this epic collaboration between these two titanic acts separated by the Limpopo.

The numbers, as to be expected with anything with the name Jah Prayzah in it nowadays, were astonishing.

By 3PM, the video had already amassed over 50 000 views on YouTube.

It had already also been viewed countless times on other social platforms. Numbers don’t lie, but they also never tell the full story.

After all the talk and build-up, the question is did the song or video meet the expectations fans had before its midnight release?

The song itself will undoubtedly become a hit, not only just because of the undeniable star power of the artistes involved, but because it is the sort of song that will be easy for fans to sing along to.

This, for better or worse, is becoming a defining characteristic of Jah Prayzah’s music.

His style and vocals have not been altered from his previous smash collaboration with Diamond Platnumz on Watora Mari.

Thus, the song is typical Jah, and critics are likely to point out that he is merely serving a pint of old wine in a new bottle, although this concoction will probably prove as intoxicating as his work with the Tanzanian superstar.

What gives the new song its own unique flavour is producer, DJ Maphorisa.

Ever since his acrimonious departure from Uhuru, where he was accused of being a snake snatching food from the mouths of comrades that he had starved with, Maphorisa has shed his old skin and reinvented himself as a man that blends sounds into a venomous, uniquely African concoction.

As expected, on Sendekera he also does not miss a step, giving the song a danceable rhythm with his trademark drums while the bass guitar dominates throughout.

This domineering bass makes sure that Jah Prayzah does not entirely lose the contemporary sound that won him his stripes in the music industry.

Although she features only for a brief moment solo, Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Nciza shines, giving the song a bit of the vocal prowess that has seen her shine on songs for over a decade and a half.

The video itself is perhaps the best representation of Jah Prayzah’s change of strategy and image.

Many have noted that he has tweaked his contemporary sound to suit the Afro-pop sounds that dominate Africa, and his videos have been the best indicators of this departure.

Jah has ditched the military attire that was an integral part of his wardrobe in past videos and replaced it with shiny urban wear that would not look out of place on a rapper.

Gone also is the cast of dancers and band members that one associated with Jah before his image change.

While the likes of Gonyeti’s curves might have been enough to satisfy local audiences, Jah maybe thinks that such heavy set women cannot be bent to suit regional or continental tastes. Instead, slim, nimble footed women dominate the video.

One thing that seems to have caught many is Jah Prayzah’s enduring infatuation with women in school uniform.

This time the object of Jah’s obsession is Nciza and although she does not flaunt as much flesh or bring out the raunchy moves that made Eriza famous, she proves that she is still a bombshell years after she started turning heads in showbiz. The Chronicle

  • Madziya soja

  • Pathetic

  • It seems these artists are not used to each other “s genres, thus why they produced such a mediocrity.

  • Pakutema munda…. Ana Mabla atichavaona muma video aJah Prayzah

  • Not impressed.similar theme with Diamond

  • Not impressive

  • Junk song

  • Ndizvoo jah but w diamond u nail it brother

  • Yes

  • Not impressed it all, its not up to what I expected. Poor poor

    • Sir makupenga

    • Have you listened to the song Mel, ndakashaya kuti musambo upi & Mafikizolo were trying Shona isingabude. Maybe I’m biased I will try it second time but umm I’m not sure

      • Ushe

        Haiwawo Japureza is overhyped garbage!

  • Terrible

  • Isvina

    • Ushe

      Amen!

  • Watora mari featuring Diamond set the bar so high, this sounds like child’s play

  • It’s not a nice song bye !!

  • It’s not up to standard

  • Watora mari’s bar he setted is to high.

  • dampsquib!

  • Its a veryy good song they did very well. People expectee toomuch. Stop comparing songs just enjoy

    • Ushe

      Haiwawo, hatidyire tsvina kunyara. Marabishi ayo!

      • Grace Jones

        Tinoenda kuma Gig ake because we love him. have your own Gigs and lets see if any of us will come. kkkkkkkkkk Jealousy person!

        • Ushe

          Handina kana basa nemagig ake, tinoenda kumagig evatinoda. Handimuitire jelous, handina kana basa naye.

  • It’s crap , it’s rubbish , it’s garbage , it’s not a thumping track , it’s not a hit , it’s not a banger in short hapana zviripo.

  • no

  • Maihwe macomments,,,

  • Boring

  • Hapana zviripo apo….chohwisa hope

    • Ushe

      Ini chandiridzisa tsamwa!

      • Grace Jones

        eheka because wasvotwa. tsamwa ndedzeyi otherwise. Wasvotwa. kkkkk

        • Ushe

          So what?

  • Junk junk

  • Dololo song

  • CRAP, SHIT, BORING.

  • Song yakaipa iyo

  • Tererai song zvakakwana haikona kungoshora

    • Ushe

      Taterera ende itsvina. I do not want to polute my ears with such trash.

      • Grace Jones

        Iwe unokundwa na Jah saka iri igodo . And akukaurisa. Uchaita macollabo aitazve iwe uchingosvora iye achitoenderera mberi nekuzivikanwa muAfrica. KKKKkkk sori maningi

        • Ushe

          Kana shungu nemakolabho. Kana shungu nekuimba.

  • Very good song, remember someone,s meat is also poison to others . give it a wik it will be the best song ever

    • Ushe

      Ndizvozvo asi tsvina itsvina.

      • Grace Jones

        rwadziwa . wakaura

        • Ushe

          Hapana kana chinorwadza.

  • Trash

  • Mukungoti junk go n release urs tione ……wakagona iwe😎

    • Ushe

      We are not musicians. The so called musicians are there to please us. Tsvina itsina, whether I release mine or not.

      • Grace Jones

        iwe ibva pano
        ndiwe wega here.

        • Ushe

          Haundiudze!

  • Rushed production

  • its a great song, people hv a problem of thinking kt munhu akaita collabo nemunhu waasingafariri song yacho hainakidze and they shld as well be able to separate issues na Diamond vamwe vakangonakirwa nekuti anga aita song nemunhu wavanga vasingafungire and he kept it until yabuda, in short its a hit song Jah u are doing great bro keep up e gud job and numbers don lie

    • I disagree with you ini pachangu l love Jah Prayzah but l can’t beat about the bush for sake of pleasing people’s opinions. He has done some fantastic collaborations in the past. As a fan l have to be true to myself before anyone else . It’s crap it’s crap he can try next time but the truth has to be said. Nobody should patronise or forfeit his musical taste for the sake of somebody. For record thats the worst collaboration featuring Mafikizolo ever.

      • Ushe

        Ini pachangu I’d rather listen to John White or Ngwaru Mapundu than svina yakadai.

    • wish u cld have listened to his collabo with stunner so that you can noe the defination of rubish

    • Ushe

      Numbers don’t lie, asi remember, nhunzi dzinoita kuunganira nyama yamaora, even madhodho.

  • Just like #titomboweni

  • Allaz

    Its not a BAD SONG as such. But it just sounds like any other Naija Pop song sung by any other artist. I’m not hearing the distinct Mafikizolo sound or the distinct Jah Paryzah sound. When two seasoned, brilliant acts like that come together the public expects fireworks. This one is more like matches. It’s an okay song by itself, but when you consider the artists involved – LUKEWARM.

  • Gud vedio bt song yakati dhakwei mbichana

  • Its very interesting yoo

  • hameno ikoko pedzeranai, INI Zhakata wangu handina kana pressure nyangwe ayite vedio yakadhakwa sezvingafunga vamwe ndinogamuchira nezvanza zvose,ukatevedzera pfungwa dzevanhu unorashika

    • Pachedu

    • Ushe

      You are blessed indeed. Hauna kana stress iwe! Ukanzwa Kundiso, Handina Wangu or Tungidza Gwenya unenge ugere!

  • Chiimbai kaimimi ana chris brown

    • Ushe

      Hatina kana shungu nekuimba. Vacho vanozviti vaimbi ngavaite zvisvunu, kwete svina.
      If you think the song is good, then good for you. But that should not stop vashatirwa nayo to say so.

  • Hapana hapana

  • Atisat taiwana.vepiracy varikunonoka nayo

  • I like mfikizolo

  • Not at all

  • It’s a flop

  • Poor perfomance though

  • Haa not impressed at all yakundwa newatora mari

  • I give up this comments

  • Dhanzi raiitwa najah pavid…..its too much…..cudnt maintain his cool..
    ..anyway ndizvowo.

  • The dance moves are on point ,lyrics very poor

  • Hapana hapana apoooo! Jus half dressed and goikoi !!!! Poor from the guy!

  • Mmmmmm leg over

  • Umm I don’t think e song was worth that so much high anticipation , its a good song buh didn’t kick me e right side like wah Watora mari, mdara vachauya, hello, kure kure did ….jus saying ….anywae kip on working Jah P

  • Over hyped.The beat and sounds are just too similar to his other songs and collaborations.But if people like it,well “different strokes for different folks”

  • Hahahaha MaZimba ndanzwa zvangu nema comments 😂😂😂🖕🏿

  • Murikubuda military touch mdhara

  • No it’s overrated I think, watora Mari set the bar very high and now this is just mediocre . Jah is a brilliant entertainer and so is mafikozolo but maybe a collabo was not a good idea. However, one man s meat ………

  • Not good at all

  • Ushe

    Kana shungu!

  • #Rubbish. Next time Mafikizolo should know whom to collaborate with than this unknown quantity. They let themselves down

  • Uhmmm

  • How can mafikizolo stoop so low, piece of shit