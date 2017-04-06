Ex Q reflects on success of Bhachura

By Bongani Ndlovu

Bhachura hit-maker ExQ says being signed under Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement may just be one of the best decisions he has made in his career thus far.

Speaking ahead of his show at Club Connect in Bulawayo tomorrow, ExQ said he was working on growing his brand through hard work and dedication.

The artiste who is riding high on the success of song Bhachura , an Oskid production which features Ammara Brown, shot to fame at the turn of the millennium during the Urban Grooves movement.

“Working with Military Touch Movement is going very well so far. It’s a lot of work though as we’re busy shooting videos and doing a lot of collaborations,” said ExQ.

He said the success of Bhachura and affiliation with Jah Prayzah’s record label had also helped him push his career in the right direction.

“Bhachura is doing so well and the video is taking the track to greater heights. Featuring Ammara made the video and song even more special as she did her best to tell the female side of the story,” said ExQ.

Away from his career, ExQ, who divorced his wife of six years three years ago, said he had found love. He however, declined to divulge who the mysterious lady was.

“I’m in a relationship and we’ve been together for the past three years. I see my kids all the time, but it’s not the same though,” he said.

“I want to keep the name of my woman secret as I want to separate my private life from my career.”

Turning to his performance in Bulawayo, ExQ said he was looking forward to it, although he was nervous.

“It’s been years since I performed for my Bulawayo fans. I’m sort of nervous as I’m not sure if I still appeal to them but I promise to do my best.”

The Musalala as ExQ is called in other circles, will be supported at his Bulawayo gig by Treazy, R Chisp, T Beats and Wyza.

DJs Prince, Kead Wikead and Crazy Black will be on the decks where entrance has been pegged at $5.

He said the Bulawayo show was part of many events he has lined up in and out of Zimbabwe.

“This show is part of the plenty shows Iâ€™ve lined up around the country this month. I’m going to the UK and Cyprus for a tour in May and plenty more local gigs until the end of the year,” said ExQ. The Chronicle