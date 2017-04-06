30 feared dead in bus inferno

82
7854

By George Maponga

At least 30 passengers were feared dead last night when a South Africa-bound Proliner Bus sideswiped a haulage truck and caught fire at Nyamatikiti River near Chaka.

File Picture of a Proliner bus burning near Chivhu along the Harare-Beitbridge highway in August 2016

Most of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

The bus had over 60 passengers on board, while the truck was laden with tyres when tragedy struck.

The accident took place around 8pm and by midnight the bus shell was still smouldering, with bodies inside.

Witnesses said more than 15 passengers managed to escape through the windows.

The injured were rushed to Mvuma District Hospital and Driefontein Mission Hospital.

By late last night, police were still guarding the shell of the bus, with the charred remains of some of the passengers.

Police were also controlling traffic as the burning vehicles blocked the road. The Herald

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • My God

  • iii zvinorwadza

  • Uuuuum Mwari pindirai

  • sad

  • Lord Jesus Christ

  • Iiiii

  • Rest in peace

  • Oh my god

  • Ummm

  • Maiweeee

  • Mmmm zvakaoma hazvo

  • Ndezvariinhi Izvi Nekuti Pic Iyo Irikuti Aug 2016 Taurai Chokwadi Imi Nehanda

    • Pataurwa wani kuti file pic. Pic rashandiswa ratorwa mu file yezvakaitika kare. Asi nyaya haisi yakare. Ndiwo manzwiro andaita.

  • Pindirayi nhayi mwari….

  • Is it August 2016

  • God of mercy

  • Rwendo vasvikawo avo, nzira yacho inorwadza may their souls rest i peace

  • Rwendo vasvikawo avo, nzira yacho inorwadza may their souls rest i peace

  • Roads are now death traps, so sad

  • Moñyepeŕei ndopatĺnogara padhuze nemapositori taurai news ďźechoķwadi

  • mwari pindirai eish zvinorwadza vasara

  • Ooh no

  • Very sad news indeed.

  • Yowee

  • Too Bad.

  • That road is now a death trap

  • Very sorry

  • xenófobo

  • So sad

  • Proliner company yemaIndia iyo enda vanochekeresa futi.

  • Article is confusing pic dated 2016 so wch is wch

  • My God

  • Imagine kuti how many people have died trying to get to SA to escape poverty in Zimbabwe

  • Imagine kuti how many people have died trying to get to SA to escape poverty in Zimbabwe

  • Its writtten AUG 2016 on the pic

  • Shame may thier souls rest in peace.

  • Kuti bus rakaita side swap rikabTira moto zuro kuma 9-10 manheru its very very true but number yevakafa haisti yazivikanwa

  • Jesu huyai satan atanga

  • Kuti bus rakaita side swap rikabTira moto zuro kuma 9-10 manheru its very very true but number yevakafa haisti yazivikanwa

  • Too bad May there souls Rest In Peace

  • May their souls rest in peace. ..kwaze kwabuhlungu

  • Nxaaa nhema idzo dat pic is for last year zvakaitika mu Chivhu izvoo,dnt post kak stories,

  • Nxaaa nhema idzo dat pic is for last year zvakaitika mu Chivhu izvoo,dnt post kak stories,

  • Shame Mwari mirai nesu nguva dzose

  • I.m comfused

  • Coach host we bhazi iroro anonzi Gwekwerere,Driver anonzi Simba saka kwaka zvimwe usati nyepere pano

  • Shame

  • Nehanda yacho yakadhakwa iyi inotaura zvekunyepa zvakaitika kare izvo

  • It’s only in zimbabwe kana pakaitika road accident paunoona pachishandiswa term rekuti SIDESWIPED ndaimbofunga kuti kunyanyodzidza kwemazimbabweans kudakushandisa mavhoko nyambisirwa the problem lies in the NARROWNESS of our roads, a HIGHWAY looking like a village scotchcart road apa that road ine maTOLLGATES mangani, hanti maTOLLGATES anoiswa for the maintainance of the roads aanenge akaiswa here, why not widden or make masvingo road a DUAL CARRIAGE WAY, zvimwe ngatisangonyepere satanism, madriver or mamhepo but on the powers that be, 30+ kungofa nemoto here varume, iyo road yacho yaimbonzi yahwinirwa tender zvakazoenda nepi, RIPs to the departed souls n speedy recovery to the injured

    • cc

      Serious ! You expect the same to fix the roads now!

  • It’s only in zimbabwe kana pakaitika road accident paunoona pachishandiswa term rekuti SIDESWIPED ndaimbofunga kuti kunyanyodzidza kwemazimbabweans kudakushandisa mavhoko nyambisirwa the problem lies in the NARROWNESS of our roads, a HIGHWAY looking like a village scotchcart road apa that road ine maTOLLGATES mangani, hanti maTOLLGATES anoiswa for the maintainance of the roads aanenge akaiswa here, why not widden or make masvingo road a DUAL CARRIAGE WAY, zvimwe ngatisangonyepere satanism, madriver or mamhepo but on the powers that be, 30+ kungofa nemoto here varume, iyo road yacho yaimbonzi yahwinirwa tender zvakazoenda nepi, RIPs to the departed souls n speedy recovery to the injured

    • So sad

    • Taura hako zvinogwadza chose kungofunga kuba huwori badzi havana pfungwa yekuvaka ranhasi neramangwana renyika bulawoyo to mutare vakatomboibatabata iyi yeMasvingo handizivi kuti kumaka vanawezhira here njodzi yaitikira kumusha kwangu zvinogwadza isu tasara uye venzvimbo yaitikira tsaona

    • You are right Mari yematollgates iri kuendepi?

    • Mbavha dzinenge dzaendepi meso piriviri pamari

    • Our gvnment useless. Vanhu topera vakangotarisa only blaming madrivers paproblem iri pachena

    • you can say that again .it hurts so bad and its all potholes and definitly undrivable .God help us!

  • It’s only in zimbabwe kana pakaitika road accident paunoona pachishandiswa term rekuti SIDESWIPED ndaimbofunga kuti kunyanyodzidza kwemazimbabweans kudakushandisa mavhoko nyambisirwa the problem lies in the NARROWNESS of our roads, a HIGHWAY looking like a village scotchcart road apa that road ine maTOLLGATES mangani, hanti maTOLLGATES anoiswa for the maintainance of the roads aanenge akaiswa here, why not widden or make masvingo road a DUAL CARRIAGE WAY, zvimwe ngatisangonyepere satanism, madriver or mamhepo but on the powers that be, 30+ kungofa nemoto here varume, iyo road yacho yaimbonzi yahwinirwa tender zvakazoenda nepi, RIPs to the departed souls n speedy recovery to the injured

    • So sad

    • Taura hako zvinogwadza chose kungofunga kuba huwori badzi havana pfungwa yekuvaka ranhasi neramangwana renyika bulawoyo to mutare vakatomboibatabata iyi yeMasvingo handizivi kuti kumaka vanawezhira here njodzi yaitikira kumusha kwangu zvinogwadza isu tasara uye venzvimbo yaitikira tsaona

    • You are right Mari yematollgates iri kuendepi?

    • Mbavha dzinenge dzaendepi meso piriviri pamari

    • Our gvnment useless. Vanhu topera vakangotarisa only blaming madrivers paproblem iri pachena

    • you can say that again .it hurts so bad and its all potholes and definitly undrivable .God help us!

    • Une point, problem zvinongogumira pa Facebook pano.

    • urikutaura chokwadi

  • SORROW

    FEW YEARS AGO TEACHER STUDENTS FROM MASVINGO DIED THE SAME WAY IN DOZENS ..MWE MWE KUCHEMA IN FEW DAYS ,WHO CARES AS LONG LONG THEY ARE IN POWER.SAME NOW,NEXT WEEK LIFE GOES ON WAITING FOR ANOTHER ONE APA CHAIR MAKAPIWA NEW ONE KUTI MUGARE BHO MR BOB…..2018 HAMUPABUDI

  • Dai mwari arangarira nyika yekwedu, zvinorwadza kurasikirwa nehama nenzira yakadai. May their dear souls rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved families

  • Busy buildin 50 bedroomed mansions instead of widening this highway,l wonder how you sleep at night knowing these disasters are man made by you.Do you even feel for the families who lost their bread winners trying to irk out a living because of the hardships caused by you.One dau it is going to happen to you,it might not be in the same way but in that new massage chair.

  • Busy buildin 50 bedroomed mansions instead of widening this highway,l wonder how you sleep at night knowing these disasters are man made by you.Do you even feel for the families who lost their bread winners trying to irk out a living because of the hardships caused by you.One dau it is going to happen to you,it might not be in the same way but in that new massage chair.

  • 30 feared dead in bus inferno
    April 6, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
    From George Maponga in CHIRUMHANZU
    AT least 30 passengers were feared dead last night when a South Africa-bound Proliner Bus sideswiped a haulage truck and caught fire at Nyamatikiti River near Chaka.
    Most of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.
    The bus had over 60 passengers on board, while the truck was laden with tyres when tragedy struck.
    The accident took place around 8pm and by midnight the bus shell was still smouldering, with bodies inside.
    Witnesses said more than 15 passengers managed to escape through the windows.
    The injured were rushed to Mvuma District Hospital and Driefontein Mission Hospital.
    By late last night, police were still guarding the shell of the bus, with the charred remains of some of the passengers.
    Police were also controlling traffic as the burning vehicles blocked the road.
    Tweet 0

  • Busy having lavishly birthday parties not improving roads all roads were built and serviced by Ian Smith till now nothing done ,people must wake up and remove these people they are jus looting

  • what is gvt doing to widen these roads.this gvt is boring lyke really.they jus look.if our road were wide enough these side swiped staff amongs viechles can be less

  • Bornfree

    No matter the cause of the accident, I will blame the government for the narrow roads we have and the carnage that continue to claim lives. We have a failed state governing the nation