Zim importing coal

34
548

By Blessings Mashaya

Zimbabwe is importing coal from Mozambique for tobacco curing, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya has said.

Speaking at the tour of Feruka in Mutare organised by Verify Engineering, Mangudya said the country has been forced to import because Hwange is not producing.

Hwange, in which Zimbabwe’s government is the biggest shareholder with 37 percent shares, is the nation’s second largest coal producer and supplies coke to national electricity company Zesa Holdings.

“I was asked by the ambassador here that are we importing coal and I said ‘yes, we are importing coal from Mozambique,Tete, for curing of our tobacco’. Why? Because Hwange is not producing, but not that there is no coal in reserves, the coal is there, and please universities help us.”

Hwange mines coal in the northwest of Zimbabwe on some of the southern African country’s richest coal deposits.

In January, Hwange Colliery gave a cautionary statement regarding its debt management plan.

The coal supplier, listed on the JSE, had nearly $13m of debt due in the next 12 months and $17m in longer-term loans.

The 2016 interim results to end-June showed the company had current liabilities of $311m, of which $256m was under trade and other payables; against current assets of $61m, of which just $360 000 was cash. Daily News

  • What happened to some coal in Gokwe..Tuli and Tshipise lower Beitbridge

  • It’s beyond a joke

  • Even toothpicks we import

  • Hnt ndm mnot hmudzosere marasha kuhwange hre ska akapera ka kkkkk

  • Is the priorities right?? ( misplaced priorities) I thought Zim had Hwange and Sengwa for Coal, surely why import. I hope I will not see Zim importing maize this year after abundant rains. It’s already the 5 of April and not a fouls day

  • Is means Hwange deposits have shifted to Mozambique. Zim will end up importing water

  • the governor has the guts to say such bullshit.

  • NYIKA KUFA VANHU VAKANGOTARISA

  • itai kuti MUTARE Ikutora pa mozmbique not kuti zimbabwe becoz pane mine kari paMOZAMBIQUE just after mutare karikushaya kwekutengesera zvakaongororwa kuti tiende kuHWANGE kure nemutare than kungotora padhuze

    • kana zvakadaro its ok. kana zviri cheaper hapana chakaipa apa. we can also export our coal to those who need it who are close to our deposits.

  • That doesn’t come as a surprise when you have incompetent government.

  • Tentmaker263

    I am a Zimbabwean-born mining engineer but now based in Australia with other like-minded Zimbo youth. I wish Zimbabwe was a normal country with proper structures in place for people to conduct business because I would go back home in a heart-beat. But alas, who in their right mind would risk investing in a capital intensive venture like coal mining were you have negative cash flow for 2-4 years in an unstable country like Zimbabwe. One day you are granted a license to operate, the next day the royalty percentages have been changed again because of minister so and so woke up in a bad mood. You own doing is what is chasing investors and your children away.

  • What about our Hwange and other coal deposits? I bet Zim will end up importing soil,human beings and poverty under this useless government

  • Ko yekuhwange yakapera rinhi?….zvinhu zvacho unotoshaya kuti zviri kumbofamba sei…

  • Lol Ana’s they have they own coal but can’t dig it up themselves,

  • This simply means our act as economic administrators is wanting hence there is no cohesion in the management of our affairs business wise

    To be precise we killed the hens that were laying us golden eggs. The truth of the matter is coal from Hwange and locally is made expensive by the input cost factor of diesel as input cost at a price of$1-20 per litre , yet the same litre costs at average $0-75 in all the southern African countries. This means we can hardly make competitive products from our home coal mines and industries

    importing becomes cheaper but kills our business here home . We actually shot ourselves in the foot by introducing punitive duty on energy , I mean petroleum products. Energy drives the economy

  • totally unbelievable,with huge deposits of coal in dis country,this all points to corruption