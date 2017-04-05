Reveller killed in pub brawl

By Fungai Lupande

A reveller was punched to death in a nightclub at Machipisa, Harare, in a drunken brawl, on January 17 last year. His assailant was sentenced to an effective six years in jail yesterday.

Collen Ben (32) pleaded not guilty to culpable homicide, but was convicted after a full trial.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo sentenced Ben to eight years before setting aside two years for five years on condition of good behaviour.

In his defence, Ben told the court that he punched the now deceased, Surerance Mhembwe, once in the face in self-defence.

“On January 17 last year, I was drinking beer together with my friends at Joy Club in Machipisa when two ladies started fighting,” said Ben.

“I went to restrain the ladies and the now deceased was not happy and started attacking me.

“I punched him once in the face in self-defence and he fell down. I suffered injuries and lost a tooth during the fracas.”

On the other hand, the court heard that on January 17, 2016 around 2am Mhembwe (32) was drinking beer in the company of a friend when two ladies started fighting.

Mhembwe’s friend, Edwin Gutsa, went to restrain the women and Ben expressed his displeasure and a misunderstanding ensued.

Mhembwe intervened and Ben punched him once on the face and he fell on his back.

He sustained a cut at the back of his head and started bleeding profusely from the nose and mouth.

The matter was reported to the police before Mhembwe was referred to Harare Central Hospital where he died while awaiting an ambulance to take him to Parirenyatwa Hospital for further examination.

A post-mortem revealed that Mhembwe died due to blunt force head trauma. The Herald