Rapist robbers arrested in Kadoma

Police in Kadoma have arrested three suspected armed robbers who raped and robbed women in Mashonaland West province.

The suspects (names withheld) were arrested last week.

Sources close to the investigations yesterday said the police had so far cleared 19 cases of rape and robbery committed in Kadoma and Chegutu.

They were targeting mostly women whom they robbed of cash, cellphones and valuables, before raping them.

This came as cases of robbery are reported to be on the increase in the country.

The robbers target homes and businesses, especially those that keep large sums of money at their premises.

In January, police arrested three armed robbers in Mashonaland West who operated along the Harare-Chirundu Highway and Chegutu-Chinhoyi Road.

They managed to clear eight robbery cases after arresting the trio.The Herald